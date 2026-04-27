PS5 HD camera apparently discontinued: Sony removes accessories from the store

Sony has apparently discontinued production of the PS5 HD camera and removed the accessory from the official PlayStation Direct Store worldwide, according to recent reports.

The PS5 HD Camera is no longer available through Sony after months of severe supply shortages. While the product page on the PlayStation website still partially exists, the "Buy Now" button now only leads to the general webshop homepage or a 404 page. This means the end of the only native camera accessory for the PlayStation 5 that enabled streaming without additional hardware.

Lack of demand seals the fate.

The withdrawal is not surprising. Since the console's launch in 2020, the camera has been considered the least popular accessory. The reasons for this are technical in nature:

Limited functionality: The camera only supported 1080p recording and offered hardly any noteworthy features apart from background removal.

The camera only supported 1080p recording and offered hardly any noteworthy features apart from background removal. Photosensitivity: The sensor required extremely good lighting conditions for a clean image, which overwhelmed many amateur streamers.

The sensor required extremely good lighting conditions for a clean image, which overwhelmed many amateur streamers. Lack of compatibility: Unlike the PS4 camera, the PS5 version was not compatible with PlayStation VR (the old hardware and adapter are still required for that).

The camera was already listed as "sold out" in the PS Direct Store in February 2026, and now the product pages have been completely deleted in some regions. This is a clear indication that Sony is no longer producing new batches.

Technical dead end for PS5 streamers

For gamers, this move marks a turning point in the uncomplicated streaming that was once touted as the PS5's killer feature. Anyone wanting to show their face directly through the console during transmission was dependent on this specific model, as Sony has blocked support for standard USB webcams on the PS5 via software.

Anyone still looking for a copy will have to resort to the secondhand market or remaining stock in retail stores. On platforms like eBay Prices for the camera are already rising, as it is now considered a "discontinued" collector's item.

The discontinuation of the PS5 HD Camera is a logical step. Sony is streamlining its portfolio with a product that couldn't compete with modern webcams in terms of quality, nor did it offer any added value for PS VR2 users. For serious streamers, its removal isn't a loss – they use capture cards and PCs anyway. It's only frustrating for casual streamers, who are now left out in the cold, as Sony still doesn't natively support third-party webcams.