PS5 license check: CMOS test confirms extended DRM online check

Until a few days ago, we considered the news of the new 30-day online requirement Initially dismissed as a PS4 phenomenon or a simple software bug, new hardware tests now prove otherwise. What began as a quiet, behind-the-scenes change is evolving into a full-blown debate about digital ownership on the PS5.

Hardware tests by the tech channel Spawn Wave confirm that Sony has implemented the new licensing model on the PlayStation 5. While the PS4 transparently displays the remaining offline time in the file information, the PS5 operates in the background and only denies access if the internal time verification fails. Since the console's user interface doesn't explicitly state license expiration dates, this mechanism remained hidden until now. A targeted hardware modification has now brought it to light.

The methodological analysis

To artificially create the condition of an expired license, the CMOS battery of a PS5 Pro was removed. This battery powers the console's internal clock, without which the system loses the current date when the power is disconnected.

According to Spawn Wave, the scenario looked like this:

Differentiation by purchase date: Digitally acquired games, purchased only recently (April 2026), could no longer be launched without an internet connection and with the system clock reset. The system displayed an error message stating that a server connection was required for license verification.

Digitally acquired games, purchased only recently (April 2026), could no longer be launched without an internet connection and with the system clock reset. The system displayed an error message stating that a server connection was required for license verification. Protection of older titles: Digital games purchased more than a month ago continued to launch without any issues in our tests. This confirms that Sony is not retroactively applying the system to the entire library, but rather has set a time limit for new purchases.

Digital games purchased more than a month ago continued to launch without any issues in our tests. This confirms that Sony is not retroactively applying the system to the entire library, but rather has set a time limit for new purchases. Special role of physical media: Disc-based games are completely unaffected by this change. Since the license is verified directly on the physical media, no server verification is necessary.

The test reveals that Sony has introduced an "invisible clock" for new digital purchases. As long as the console is regularly online, the user won't notice this process, as the licenses are synchronized in the background.

What if the CMOS battery fails?

This mechanism becomes problematic for the long-term archiving of games. Should the internal CMOS battery If the authentication servers were to fail in a few years and Sony were to simultaneously shut down the corresponding authentication servers, digital purchases without prior online verification would be unusable. This is not a revocation of the license, but rather a technical hurdle that prevents permanent offline use over extended periods.

The results suggest that this is not a temporary bug, but rather a deliberate adjustment to the licensing architecture. Sony is thus aligning its DRM policy more closely with its competitors and further restricting the autonomy of digital purchases compared to physical media.

The worst-case scenario of unplayable games is still very low, since Sony has made battery replacement a simple standard feature on the PS5 Pro, thanks to a convenient maintenance hatch. Furthermore, critical license servers are likely to remain operational for decades, or, if they do shut down, be decoupled through final patches.