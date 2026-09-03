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PS5 monetization: Sony earns 59 percent more per active console

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Sony increased revenue per PlayStation user by 59 percent. Higher subscription prices and mandatory digital downloads make aggressive PS5 marketing unnecessary.

PS5 Pro Price Hike

Sony earns an average of 59 percent more money per active PlayStation user than during the PlayStation 4's heyday. These figures demonstrate how the company has shifted its business model from hardware sales to a reliable revenue stream per user. The plan is working.

The stock is paying the price.

An analysis by Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, succinctly illustrates the financial shift. Average annual revenue per active user increased from 23.580 yen in fiscal year 2018 to 37.485 yen in fiscal year 2025. This equates to an increase of approximately US$230 per user.

Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki recently explainedWhy is the company slowing down its marketing efforts for the PlayStation 5? Ahmad's data provides the sobering explanation. Companies that are already making substantial profits from their existing customers save the money they would otherwise spend on acquiring new ones.

The reasons for this revenue increase are obvious. Higher purchase costs for consoles and accessories coincide with the switch to more expensive PlayStation Plus subscription tiers. Added to this are continuous revenues from additional content, microtransactions, and increased software prices.

The pandemic resulted in an artificial increase in users for the company in the 2019/20 financial year, and revenue levels subsequently remained stable without any significant decline. While growth has stagnated slightly over the past two years, the foundation remains solid.

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Digital monopoly is displacing the disc

Compared to others in the industry, Sony consistently exploits market inertia. While competitor Microsoft is focusing on conversion options for upcoming devices and supporting older storage media... converts digital licensesSony will completely discontinue disc sales from January 2028. Digital sales in its own store will thus ensure the full margin without any fees paid to intermediaries.

Without competition from the physical used market, customers have no alternative. The concept works for Sony. Less sales pressure on hardware, but maximum profit from every single player stuck in the ecosystem.

Sony achieved its goal without being particularly creative. According to Ahmad, rising base prices, tiered subscription fees, and the gradual phasing out of physical media reliably bring in 37.485 yen per capita.

As long as the willingness to pay remains at this level despite increased fees, there is essentially no reason for Sony to change the prices for PlayStation Plus or digital games. However, there is no guarantee of this!

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Juan
3. September 2026 10: 49

Even with games sold in retail stores, including game codes in a case, the retailer still gets their margin. It's not like Sony is the only one making the profit.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Juan
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Gold member
3. September 2026 10: 15

That was to be expected, have fun in the PS5 ecosystem! This is just the beginning…

You always have to look closely at why corporations do certain things, and if you don't care (e.g., turning off disk), you have to live with the consequences.

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