PS5: New UI design focuses on transparency and focus

With the latest beta update for the PS5/PS5 Pro system software, Sony is shifting the focus back to the game library, utilizing a modern, transparent design concept. The redesigned top navigation bar, currently being tested in a closed beta program, strictly separates system apps from the content feed and aesthetically evokes current operating system trends like iOS.

Previously, the PS5's home screen often appeared cluttered, as icons for the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Plus permanently occupied space in the main menu. The new design addresses this: A dedicated ribbon bar at the top of the screen handles navigation. This can be smoothly controlled with the L1 and R1 shoulder buttons, leaving the rest of the screen space exclusively for games and media.

A touch of iOS on the console

What's striking is the visual direction Sony is taking. new PS5 UI elements They increasingly rely on transparency and layering effects. This "glassy" look, in which backgrounds are slightly visible and edges are gently broken, draws parallels to the last major design cycles of Apple or modern desktop environments.

This is more than just cosmetic: the added visual depth makes the interface appear less static. While the original PS5 menu seemed very flat and almost sterile, the beta version feels more organic. It's a clear break with the console's previous design philosophy, which has seen hardly any significant visual improvements since 2020.

The new ribbon structure divides the experience into logical zones:

Games & Library: The core area remains free of shop advertising.

The core area remains free of shop advertising. Media Apps: clearly separated to avoid confusion during operation.

clearly separated to avoid confusion during operation. Service hubs: PS Plus and the PS Store are now just a shoulder button press away, but no longer occupy any "physical" space in the game rotation.

Compared to the PlayStation 4, which struggled with an endless horizontal bar towards the end of its era, this approach seems significantly more thoughtful. Sony appears to have understood that while users want quick access to the store, they don't want it to be a permanent placeholder among their installed titles.

🚨VAZOU: VÍDEO DA NOVA INTERFACE DO PS5 QUE ESTÁ EM TESTE BETA CONFIRMA NOVIDADES:



A new interface organiza in style PS3/PS4 as categorias da PLUS | PS Store | JOGOS | BIBLIOTECA | VIDEOS.



Acabou a bagunça. Agora é so o que interessa aparecendo pra cada categoria. pic.twitter.com/2lVasiv9nE — 𝙇𝙊𝙍𝘿 (@Lord_PSMG) April 8, 2026

What exactly is changing?

For PS5 owners, this update primarily means a faster workflow. The time spent scrolling through tiles to access the library is reduced. L1/R1 navigation is mechanically faster than clicking through individual icons, while the main menu feels less cluttered. The console feels technically fresher, which, after six years on the market (2020–2026), is a necessary step to keep pace with modern smart TV interfaces.

Sony is finally cleaning house. The new UI concept isn't a radical overhaul, but a sensible evolution. The return to transparent elements and the strict separation of services and games shows that the feedback of recent years has paid off. Anyone turning on their console wants to play – not scroll past three store icons. That Sony is borrowing from iOS here is no coincidence, but simply state-of-the-art in UI design for 2026. Let's just hope the final rollout isn't too far off.