PS5 price increase 2026: Japanese console €300 cheaper than in Europe

Sony launches worldwide in April New prices for the PlayStation 5 However, the language-locked entry-level model in Japan is exempt from this change. While the standard console climbs to almost 98.000 yen in Japan, the "PS5 Digital Edition Japanese Exclusive" remains available for 55.000 yen (approximately €344).

Sony is responding to the persistently challenging economic climate and currency fluctuations with a drastic price increase. From April 2nd, 2026, the PlayStation 5 will cost €649,99 in Europe, while the PS5 Pro will rise to €899,99.

In Japan, however, the price increase has reached a level that could cause the domestic market to collapse without countermeasures: The standard PS5 with a disc drive will cost 97.980 yen there in the future – an increase that makes the console unaffordable for many consumers.

The special role of the "Language Locked" PS5

Amidst this wave of price increases, one specific SKU remains untouched: the one introduced last year. PlayStation 5 Japan Edition with system lock to the local language. This version will continue to be sold for 55.000 yen. This effectively reduces the price of this model to only about 56% of the standard version and makes it almost 35.000 yen cheaper than the regular Digital Edition.

This model is hardware-wise identical to the standard digital edition, but is subject to strict software limitations:

Language block: The system UI is permanently fixed in Japanese.

The system UI is permanently fixed in Japanese. Account linking: Using this feature absolutely requires a Japanese PSN account.

Using this feature absolutely requires a Japanese PSN account. Import protection: Due to the language barrier and account restrictions, the device is largely unattractive for the Western reseller market.

Subsidies as a shield against Nintendo

Sony's decision to keep the price of this model stable is a strategic necessity. The Japanese market is fiercely competitive, especially due to Nintendo's dominance. At a price of 97.980 yen (approximately €612) for the standard model, the PS5 would no longer be competitive in Japan. The language-locked version serves as an artificial price support to maintain the installed base in the domestic market despite global inflation.

Technically, the question arises as to how Sony justifies a price difference of over 300 euros. The answer lies not in the hardware, but in market segmentation. Since the device is hardly usable outside of Japan due to the language barrier, Sony can specifically subsidize the local market without creating a massive re-import gray market that would undermine the higher prices in the US or Europe.

For German customers, this news leaves a bitter taste. While we have to shell out €649,99 for the base console here, the Japanese market is being cross-subsidized by a special model. Importing the cheaper Japanese PS5 is practically worthless for German gamers due to the system lock and the need for Japanese credit/debit cards for the store, unless they are fluent in the language and willing to forgo their local content.

Sony is cementing a kind of two-tier system in its hardware here. The price increase to 650 euros (or... 900 euros for the PS5 ProThe release of the locked version in Europe is a serious blow to the platform's appeal. The Japanese budget model clearly demonstrates that hardware costs aren't the issue – it's protecting profit margins in strong markets. Those living in Japan opt for the locked version; those playing in other regions pay the hefty premium for global flexibility.