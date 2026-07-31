No PS5 price increase: 95 million consoles sold speak for themselves.

Sony reports 1,6 million PS5 consoles shipped in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 – a drop of 900.000 units compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, the company is increasing its profitability and shows no intention of lowering – or raising – the sales price of the PS5 hardware, at least not this year.

Sony delivered worldwide between April and June 2026 1,6 million PS5 consoles This brings the total number of deliveries to 95,3 million units. This represents a significant decrease compared to the 2,5 million units in the same quarter of the previous year.

The console is in its sixth year of its generation, which means that declining sales after the main phase of a product lifecycle is normal market dynamics. The studio's finance department isn't responding with discounts, but instead points to guaranteed memory supplies and stable hardware margins. Price reductions are therefore out of the question. Calculated business takes precedence over sales volume.

ButA price increase is not entirely out of the question. Sony has repeatedly demonstrated in recent years that pricing decisions depend not only on production costs, but also on:

Exchange rates in individual regions,

local market conditions,

Customs duties,

the customers' willingness to pay.

A regional price adjustment would therefore theoretically be possible at any time.

Digital revenue replaces the need for hardware discounts.

The PlayStation Network reached a record high of 125 million monthly active users in June. At the same time, 82 percent of all software sales were digital purchases through the PlayStation Store. Sales of physical consoles are losing their role as the primary revenue driver as users consistently spend money on subscriptions, additional content, and downloads.

Sony has raised its annual forecast despite lower console sales, boosted by exchange rates and customs refunds. Profits are strong even without these sales incentives. Customers are paying full price.

Silent preparation for the PS6

The numbers speak louder than any official announcement. Hardware sales are stagnating at a high level, while Sony's financial report already includes expenses for the development of the next console generation.

Instead of trying to force market share through aggressive discounts, the company is securing the profit margins of its current devices. At the same time, Sony is adjusting the release dates of its internal studios to free up capacity for future development. This isn't a tactic for tomorrow. Sony is leveraging the PS5 in its later stages, thereby quietly financing the transition to the PS6.

For buyers, this financial report is a sobering but unsurprising piece of news. Sony is sitting on 95,3 million units sold and is skimming off the revenue per user in its digital store instead of artificially lowering the console's price. Anyone hoping for a cheaper model will be disappointed. But it won't get any more expensive either – at least not for now.