PS5 price increase: The 900 EUR calculation as a psychological trap

Anyone who drags their old PS2 out of the basement and blows the dust off the chassis realizes one thing: The hardware still runs quieter than the current justifications for the recent PS5 price increase. Back then, hardware was a value proposition that became more affordable over time. Today, a console is apparently an investment with the price dynamics of gold bars – just made of plastic and prone to fan noise. Tech should get cheaper.

Sony isn't simply raising prices for the PS5 family; they're dropping a pricing bombshell to sell us the "normal" price as a bargain in a year's time. The calculation behind the €900 price tag of the PS5 Pro isn't a reaction to market pressures, but a calculated test of our endurance. And it's working, judging by how everyone has been frantically clicking the "buy" button since the announcement.

The calculated price shock therapy

Sony is relying on the principle of maximizing its price point to buy itself some breathing room for the coming years. In doing so, the company is merely providing the blueprint for an entire industry that is rehearsing the demise of affordable hardware. Once the MSRP has been launched into orbit, where it can float unchallenged due to a lack of competition, subsequent discounts appear like acts of charity. By setting €900 as the anchor price, a company can advertise for "only" €799 during the Christmas season and let the psychological trap snap shut.

It's pure cash flow maximization under the guise of economic volatility. The player isn't being treated as a customer here, but rather used as a buffer against exploding costs in the semiconductor segment, while Sony simultaneously secures leeway for purported content bundles.

GTA VI held hostage by pricing policy

The assumption that the market will swallow this madness is based almost entirely on the release of "GTA 6". Sony knows that millions of gamers are willing to sell their kidneys on the used market for Rockstar's next cash cow. The corporation exploits this dependency to consistently monetize its products.

The PS5 is being elevated to a luxury item because it's understood that the "must-have" software makes the hardware's pricey price more palatable. This is leading to a decoupling from the mass market; gaming on the TV is no longer a democratic hobby, but an exclusive event for those willing to pay early-adopter prices even in the fifth year of its life cycle.

The end of hardware subsidies

We are currently witnessing the final demise of the model where hardware was cross-subsidized to broaden the user base. Sony is no longer willing to endure the lean times. Instead, stagnant sales figures are being compensated for by higher margins per device.

Analysts framing this move as “room for future discounts” to sugarcoat the situation marks the industry's intellectual bankruptcy. A discount on an artificially inflated price isn't a deal. It’s a profit correction to a still outrageous level. The PS5 Pro at €900 isn't a hardware statement. It’s a trial balloon to see how far the plastic bends before it snaps. Against this backdrop, a potentially cheaper PS6 sounds like pure utopia. The numbers don't lie.

Sony has lost touch with the reality of average earners and replaced it with a fortress of profit margins. We'll be bombarded with pricing gimmicks that give the illusion of savings, while in reality we're still paying more than at launch six years ago. Anyone who celebrates this as "flexibility" probably also welcomes a rent increase because the landlord promises to suspend it for two days at Christmas.

The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.