PS5 price increase: The 900 EUR calculation as a psychological trap

Anyone who drags their old PS2 out of the basement and blows the dust off the chassis realizes one thing: The hardware still runs quieter than the current justifications for the recent PS5 price increase. Back then, hardware was a value proposition that became more affordable over time. Today, a console is apparently an investment with the price dynamics of gold bars – just made of plastic and prone to fan noise. Tech should get cheaper.
Sony isn't simply raising prices for the PS5 family; they're dropping a pricing bombshell to sell us the "normal" price as a bargain in a year's time. The calculation behind the €900 price tag of the PS5 Pro isn't a reaction to market pressures, but a calculated test of our endurance. And it's working, judging by how everyone has been frantically clicking the "buy" button since the announcement.
The calculated price shock therapy
Sony is relying on the principle of maximizing its price point to buy itself some breathing room for the coming years. In doing so, the company is merely providing the blueprint for an entire industry that is rehearsing the demise of affordable hardware. Once the MSRP has been launched into orbit, where it can float unchallenged due to a lack of competition, subsequent discounts appear like acts of charity. By setting €900 as the anchor price, a company can advertise for "only" €799 during the Christmas season and let the psychological trap snap shut.
It's pure cash flow maximization under the guise of economic volatility. The player isn't being treated as a customer here, but rather used as a buffer against exploding costs in the semiconductor segment, while Sony simultaneously secures leeway for purported content bundles.
GTA VI held hostage by pricing policy
The assumption that the market will swallow this madness is based almost entirely on the release of "GTA 6". Sony knows that millions of gamers are willing to sell their kidneys on the used market for Rockstar's next cash cow. The corporation exploits this dependency to consistently monetize its products.
The PS5 is being elevated to a luxury item because it's understood that the "must-have" software makes the hardware's pricey price more palatable. This is leading to a decoupling from the mass market; gaming on the TV is no longer a democratic hobby, but an exclusive event for those willing to pay early-adopter prices even in the fifth year of its life cycle.
The end of hardware subsidies
We are currently witnessing the final demise of the model where hardware was cross-subsidized to broaden the user base. Sony is no longer willing to endure the lean times. Instead, stagnant sales figures are being compensated for by higher margins per device.
Analysts framing this move as “room for future discounts” to sugarcoat the situation marks the industry's intellectual bankruptcy. A discount on an artificially inflated price isn't a deal. It’s a profit correction to a still outrageous level. The PS5 Pro at €900 isn't a hardware statement. It’s a trial balloon to see how far the plastic bends before it snaps. Against this backdrop, a potentially cheaper PS6 sounds like pure utopia. The numbers don't lie.
Sony has lost touch with the reality of average earners and replaced it with a fortress of profit margins. We'll be bombarded with pricing gimmicks that give the illusion of savings, while in reality we're still paying more than at launch six years ago. Anyone who celebrates this as "flexibility" probably also welcomes a rent increase because the landlord promises to suspend it for two days at Christmas.
The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.
PlayStation®5 Pro – 2 TB
PSSR 2, 4K resolution at 60 FPS and ray tracing for compatible games, 2TB SSD
We keep talking about consoles here. I built a PC with a colleague this weekend. Almost 6000 euros… just to play games at 4K 120 fps… It's going to be really expensive for PC gamers.
I recently saw the most expensive graphics card on Amazon for almost €4000…
Inflation. Nothing you can do about it.
I enjoy reading along here, but why is economic reality so consistently ignored? When olive oil becomes scarce and more expensive, as it has been for the last two years, when fuel and energy costs rise and are passed on to consumers, when anything in the world negatively impacts supply chains and availability, causing prices to skyrocket – everyone immediately complains. I've been following the hardware market for many months, and price increases due to scarcity coupled with rising demand are ultimately bad for consumers. And again, no one questions it – isn't it true that the manufacturers of these essential components, be it memory chips, RAM, etc., are unwilling or unable to increase their production capacity, which is why everything keeps getting more expensive? If they ensured sufficient supply to meet demand, there wouldn't be any shortages, and therefore no price increases. The fact that RAM has become up to 400% more expensive and SSDs up to 250% more expensive – there's no mention of this at all. According to analysts, significantly higher prices for the aforementioned hardware are expected by Q2. Ultimately, this affects everyone who wants to buy devices that use such hardware.
You call it "cash flow maximization under the guise of economic volatility"—should a company continue to apply subsidies to devices when everything is getting more expensive and the manufacturer ends up paying even more?
Remember the PS3 release for 600 euros, which, adjusted for inflation, would be over 900 euros today.
Thanks for the foray into the world of agriculture. If the harvest fails, oil becomes expensive – that much is clear. But we're not talking about withered olive groves here, but one of the most profitable industries in the world. The crucial difference: Sony isn't a helpless olive grower hoping for rain.
Nevertheless, Sony is dealing with inflation, the transport alone with fuel prices, and on top of that, as everyone knows, the hardware has become much more expensive.
Of course, fuel prices are rising. But we're talking about a company that ships millions of hardware units across the ocean. The transport costs per console barely amount to the price of a digital indie skin in the overall picture. To use that as an argument for a €100 price increase is like justifying the price increase for a Ferrari with the rising cost of windshield washer fluid.
An olive grower isn't Sony, but a business owner with a profit motive who employs and pays staff to remain profitable in the market. Sony buys millions of units of hardware, and this is certainly planned over a longer period. Eventually, the stock will run out, and just because it's Sony, the market won't collapse and say, "Hey Sony, because it's you, take the hardware back at the old price" so you can sell your consoles at the same price. No, what you're doing here is, sorry, "framing" without considering the economic situation, and in short, it's completely unprofessional! Without any factual basis, without any critical examination – that's not what quality journalism looks like, and personally, I don't care whether Sony or another manufacturer is being dragged through the mud here.
You would probably prefer it if Sony kept prices as they are and had to lay off 5000 employees after a year – but then you'd be back at it again, wielding a club and lashing out.
What's often overlooked is that the buyer doesn't HAVE to buy, they CAN. Supply and demand ultimately regulate the price. After six years, nearing the end of the console cycle, the market is probably saturated anyway, and if someone absolutely has to buy now, they're just out of luck. I also need RAM, but I'm not paying 400% more for 32 GB – even if I could. If I bought it, that would be my problem.
It's touching how much you care about the profit margin of a multi-billion-dollar corporation. But here's the thing: this is a column, not a shareholders' meeting report. My job isn't to justify Sony's logistics costs, but to point out the wound that these 900 euros leave in the hands of gamers. You call it 'framing,' I call it necessary exaggeration. If quality journalism to you means worshipping press releases about chip shortages and inflation as inviolable natural laws, then I'm happy to be 'unreliable.' Anyone who trades empathy for the average earner for pity for Sony's quarterly figures has already perfected the Stockholm syndrome of gaming culture. A company raking in record profits doesn't need unpaid lawyers in the comments section reciting the 'don't-need-to-buy' mantra. A column is the last corrective against this creeping capitulation to price gouging. Anyone who swallows 900 EUR for plastic and silicon, while still thinking about the poor employees Sony will lay off anyway when AI gets cheaper, has lost control of their hobby.
Wen bitte in der Wirtschaft interessiert die Empathie des Durchschnittsverdieners? Sorry ich habe selten so gelacht. Entweder man hat das Geld oder kann es sich nicht leisten. Aber du verstehst weder den Kapitalismus, noch freie Marktwirtschaft und stellst dich auf wie Robin Hood, der auf peinlichste Art und Weise versucht die Preiserhöhung als Werkzeug des Teufels zu verkaufen – wobei die Hintergründe gänzlich unbeachtet bleiben. Noch einmal mir geht es hier nicht nur um Sony sondern alle Milliardenkonzerne, die über die breite Bank Ihre Preise angezogen haben. Wenn eine rationale Wirtschaft nicht mehr funktioniert werden Preise angepasst. Ein Iphone verkauft sich auch wie geschnitten Brot – wenn man es sich leisten kann. Ist es das Wert? Bestimmt der Käufer und Gaming wird auch immer mehr zum Luxusgut. Will ich es haben kaufe ich es, wenn nicht dann bleibt der Krempel liegen. Dieses Mantra bestimmt über den Preis.
Ich betrachte alles neutral bezogen auf die aktuelle wirtschaftliche Lage, was du nicht kannst oder willst. Aber wer mit Scheuklappen durchs leben läuft, hat von Wirtschaft keine Ahnung und sollte darüber auch nicht schreiben. Denn das holt genau die Leute ab, die eh schon mit der Fackel vor den Toren der Hersteller stehen – die am Ende noch weniger Hinterfragen. Aber Wirtschaft funktioniert nicht, wenn alle im Kreis springen und Kumbja singen.
Let me put it this way:
Sony, as a company, should be able to afford the subsidy – after all, they earn a substantial amount on every game sold. Plus, it's in their interest to have the largest possible hardware base.
An olive grower, on the other hand, only earns money from selling the olives.
That aside: This is the first console generation where hardware prices have increased several times (!) instead of decreasing. A little complaining is certainly justified.
If prices continue to rise like this, I foresee the next video game crash – and from the ashes will likely rise small, "low-cost" consoles for the mass market. This "cleansing" could be good for the market in the long run. But it will be painful. Very painful.
That's short-sighted regarding the olive grower 🙂 He can basically sell olives, or he can produce olive oil and olive oil-based skincare products, nutritional supplements, cosmetics, etc. Call it Olivas PLUS, and with marketing of the skincare products, the price per liter will no longer be just €7, but €80 – an olive grower, if he's properly positioned, can also use marketing to earn even more money.
Look at PC prices… if you want something with performance, you'll reach €3000 faster than you can even mention a graphics card. The only difference is that people still buy the stuff, often well above the manufacturer's suggested retail price, and everyone complains about that too. It's a vicious cycle.
Niklas Bender 1000% of the type who buys a PC for 5000k and says nothing, but makes a fuss about a console that costs 100€ more.
I can proudly say that I did not panic-buy either a PS5 Pro or a PSPortal at the old price.
…my PS5 will probably die on April 1st at 0:01.