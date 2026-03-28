PS5 price increase: Expensive now so it looks like a "deal" later.

Sony is drastically increasing the prices of the PS5 family, reportedly to create room for artificial discounts and bundles, according to analysts. This "nuclear option" is intended to prevent Sony from having to constantly adjust prices in the coming years and allows the company to act as a generous deal-giver despite high costs.

From April 2nd, 2026, PS5 models will cost up to $200 more than at launch. But behind the shock lies a calculated move: The massive price increase According to industry expert Dr. Serkan Toto, the price reduction to €599,99 (Digital) and €899,99 (PS5 Pro) is a strategic maneuver to be able to attract customers with "offers" again in the future without jeopardizing the profit margin.

The psychology behind the 900-euro price tag

Sony opted for a single, substantial price increase instead of raising prices gradually over several months. This offers a significant strategic advantage for the marketing department:

Artificial discount margin: With the MSRP of the Digital Edition at $600, "Black Friday Deals" at $520 seem like a bargain, even though they are still above the original price from five years ago.

With the MSRP of the Digital Edition at $600, "Black Friday Deals" at $520 seem like a bargain, even though they are still above the original price from five years ago. Preparation for GTA VI: Sony is anticipating the massive surge in hardware demand for the release of GTA VI. Due to the high base costs, they can put together attractive bundles that appear valuable to players while remaining profitable for Sony.

Sony is anticipating the massive surge in hardware demand for the release of GTA VI. Due to the high base costs, they can put together attractive bundles that appear valuable to players while remaining profitable for Sony. Hedging against volatility: With the cost of RAM and components skyrocketing due to the AI ​​boom, the new price acts as a buffer. Sony won't have to raise prices again if inflation continues to rise.

Discounts as a pacifier?

For us gamers, this is much more about wishful thinking for hypothetical scenarios. Sony is building a fortress of margins from which they can throw down "mercy deals." It's a departure from the classic console cycle, where hardware gradually became affordable for everyone. Instead, the PS5 is becoming a luxury item that only drops back into "normal" price ranges during promotional periods.

This strategy gives Sony the flexibility to react immediately to economic improvements with "price reductions" that are actually just a return to the status quo. So, in the future, we will see more frequent price cuts that create the illusion of savings that barely exist in reality. Essentially, it's just more expensive.

The hype surrounding "affordable gaming" is officially over. Sony is banking on the PlayStation brand being strong enough to justify these prices, as long as they're occasionally embellished with a "10% discount" sticker. It's not a bold move forward, but rather a defensive bulwark against the global economy – aimed at artificially boosting sales figures through targeted, time-limited deals. Small consolation, given this absurd price hike.

Do you think "Black Friday Deals" will still be effective if the reduced price is still above the launch price from 2020?