PS5 Price Shock: Insider Declares the Generation Officially Dead

A prominent industry insider has declared the current console generation, including the PS5 and Xbox Series, effectively over. Sony is responding to the economic pressure with drastic price increases, prematurely shifting the focus to the PS6 release.

The PS5 and especially the PS5 Pro have evolved into luxury hardware. With the standard slim hitting €650 and the PS5 Pro reaching €900, Sony is shifting the goalposts. Insider data suggests this move marks the "soft end" of a generation failing to deliver on the promise of affordable high-end gaming. The raw performance no longer justifies the entry fee. If you haven't upgraded yet, wait for the PS6.

A generation on life support

Hardware typically follows a clear cycle: a high-priced release, optimized manufacturing, and a price reduction for the masses. With the PS5, we're seeing the opposite. The insider clarifies: this generation has reached the end of its strategic lifespan. The usual price drop isn't happening; instead, we're seeing price increases of up to 50% for some models since launch.

This makes the PS5 the first console in history to be significantly more expensive towards the end of its cycle than at the beginning. This destroys momentum for new customers and will likely cause sales figures to stagnate.

Price development at its limit: From €399 (PS5) to €899 (PS5 Pro) in one generation

Why the PS5 is failing as a "fair-weather console"

The PS5's architecture was designed during a period of economic abundance. It is large, material-intensive, and expensive to ship. In today's reality—marked by global trade tariffs, skyrocketing energy costs, and the "RAM apocalypse"—this design is no longer viable.

RAM costs: The immense demand for storage for AI servers is driving up the prices of console components.

The immense demand for storage for AI servers is driving up the prices of console components. Margin protection: Sony is matching Microsoft's already high prices to avoid losses per unit sold.

Sony is matching Microsoft's already high prices to avoid losses per unit sold. Shrinkflation not possible: While it was possible to "slim down" the PS3 to make it cheaper, current component prices prevent this approach for the PS5.

Everything on the PlayStation 6

Since the PS5's price point no longer pushes it into the mass market, Sony's internal focus is shifting. The goal now is to bring the PS6 to market as quickly as possible. The next console needs to be designed fundamentally differently:

Efficiency instead of ostentation: A more compact design, in order to reduce material and shipping costs. Cost certainty: An architecture that can be produced stably even with volatile raw material prices. Restart: The PS6 is intended to finally win over the "lost generation" of PS5 holdouts (players who are still stuck on the PS4).

The perspective is telling: The €600 PS3 price tag from 2006 equals roughly €971 today when adjusted for inflation. Technically, the €900 PS5 Pro is "cheaper" than a launch-day PS3. The psychological impact remains devastating. Consoles are shifting from accessible toys to major investments. They now compete with gaming PCs on price without matching the feature set. The insider recommendation is blunt: Keep your PS4 hardware running. An upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro at these prices is irrational unless you need it for "GTA 6." Hardware value has peaked.

It is expected that Sony will accelerate the PS6 launch to offer a device designed from the ground up for the current global economy. As consoles lose their price appeal, the PC, despite high GPU prices, is once again gaining prominence due to its versatility.

My assessment: We are witnessing the collapse of the console promise. RAM shortages and political tariffs have left the PS5 generation economically "burned out." Sony is protecting profit margins through price hikes while sacrificing mass-market reach. Proprietary tech cannot mask the rising entry costs. This insider is exposing the reality Sony wants to ignore. The era of cheap power is over.

The PS5 is now just a stepping stone. The real focus for hardware enthusiasts must now be on the PlayStation 6, which will hopefully correct the shortcomings of its "flashy" predecessor in terms of production efficiency.