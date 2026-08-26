PS5 Pro "sold out" – Drastic retailer markups highlight crisis before GTA 6

Purchasing the PS5 Pro at the recommended retail price of €899,99 is currently almost impossible in German stores. Some retailers and marketplaces are demanding significant markups of up to €1.300 for Sony's mid-generation update.

The starting price for Sony's PS5 Pro on platforms like Idealo is currently around €999, which is a good €100 above the MSRP. At Saturn and MediaMarkt, the console is either sold out or only listed through third-party retailers at market prices sometimes exceeding €1.200. PlayStation Direct, Sony's own store, also has inconsistent availability. The console appears there sporadically but often disappears again quickly.

The phenomenon is not new: For weeks, users have been reporting on Reddit and other platforms indicate that the availability of the PS5 Pro is significantly limited. And when it is available, it is often only sold at a price considerably higher than the MSRP. This suggests that Sony's stock is apparently depleted.

Hardware costs are breaking the console model.

The reason for the tense situation is not a sudden production disruption, but a fundamental shift in component prices. Prices for DRAM and NAND flash memory have risen sharply over the course of the year. As a consequence, the profit margin typically seen on graphics cards and consoles is collapsing.

Sony addressed this development early on. Although the Japanese company secured quotas for the current fiscal year, rising purchase prices are still impacting its balance sheet. Unlike at the beginning of a generation, manufacturers are no longer cross-subsidizing hardware to the same extent as before.

The GTA 6 factor is putting pressure on the market.

A second factor exacerbates the problem. Rockstar Games is releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, 2026, exclusively for consoles. A PC version will be completely absent at launch. This makes the PS5 Pro the most powerful hardware on which to play "GTA 6"—for now.

Its GPU offers 60 computing units – compared to 36 units in the base PS5. In combination with the AI Upscaling PSSR2 The Pro version is the only platform that delivers the necessary performance for complex graphics and AI effects at stable frame rates.

Anyone who absolutely needs a PS5 Pro for the GTA 6 launch in November shouldn't expect any discounts. Given the current storage costs, a price drop is virtually impossible. Those who buy now will pay a premium – those who wait risk being completely out of stock at release.

A cheaper PS5 Pro is currently only available by chance from local retailers, smaller online marketplaces, or private sellers. It's unclear whether Sony will have a larger supply available before the launch of "GTA 6".

Note on our own behalf: Since our market analysis regarding current retailer markups for the PS5 Pro and price trends tends to quickly find its way into other German gaming media – the data was researched by us this morning directly from the retailer portals. Enjoy reading the original article.