PS5 Pro Check: PSSR 2.0 turns Alan Wake 2 into a new graphics monster

Sony is tweaking the software magic, and Remedy is providing the perfect canvas. PSSR 2.0 transforms Alan Wake 2 on the PS5 Pro from a slightly blurry tech demo into a graphically stunning spectacle. Even though the game itself isn't particularly appealing to me, it was definitely worth a look for PSSR 2.0.

Remedy Entertainment has “Alan wake 2“already used as a flagship feature at the PS5 Pro launch. But only the Update to PSSR 2.0 This shows where things are really headed. While the first version of the AI ​​scaling struggled with ghosting and a certain amount of blurriness, the new iteration almost completely eliminates these flaws. This isn't empty marketing hype, but a visible leap in image quality that, above all, preserves the smallest details in the dense forest of Bright Falls.

PSSR 2.0 is the end of the muddy look.

The biggest weakness of upscaling solutions has traditionally been the rendering of fine, irregular structures. In "Alan Wake 2," this has meant grass, leaves, and hair. Previously, these elements often appeared as if covered by a fine veil of image noise when in motion. PSSR 2.0 addresses this issue significantly. The vegetation now appears stable and razor-sharp, without the typical flickering at the edges that otherwise destroys immersion at lower internal resolutions.

Particularly noticeable with the character models of Saga Anderson or Alan is the significantly improved level of detail in their skin textures and hair. The system reconstructs the image from a lower base resolution so efficiently that the difference to a native 4K resolution is virtually imperceptible to the human eye while gaming.

Performance mode will become the default choice.

Sony and Remedy offer three different modes, but the Performance mode benefits the most from the new update. Here, the image is framed internally at approximately 900p and upscaled to 4K using PSSR, while the frame rate remains at a stable 60 FPS. Before the update, this mode was a compromise: smooth, but a bit "fuzzy".

With version 2.0, the image is so clean that switching to quality mode (30 FPS) only really makes sense for absolute ray tracing enthusiasts. Those who want the full range of reflections will get an internal base resolution of approximately 1200p in quality mode, but will lose the smoothness of the motion.

PSSR 2.0 in focus: Remedy's engine meets Sony's AI power

The 40 FPS niche as a hidden gem

A real highlight for owners of modern hardware is the Balanced mode. This mode aims for 40 FPS and requires a 120 Hz display. This was already a great compromise back in the days of "Star Wars Outlaws." Here, Remedy combines the graphical splendor of the Quality mode, including ray tracing, with significantly more responsive controls.

In a game that relies so heavily on its atmosphere and lighting, this is the perfect balance. Input lag is noticeably reduced, and PSSR ensures that the image remains stable despite the additional effects. It's clear here: the PS5 Pro's hardware is one thing, but the AI ​​reconstruction is the real game-changer that elevates the console beyond the level of a standard PS5.

High-end hardware needs the right TV.

To ensure this technological magic doesn't vanish into thin air, the choice of TV is crucial, something Sony is reluctant to mention. The PS5 Pro and PSSR 2.0 only unleash their full potential on a display capable of physically reproducing the subtle contrasts and sharpness. Ideally, you should use a television that calibrates itself or at least supports precise HDR profiles.

If the screen overpowers the black levels achieved by the Remedy engine or artificially sharpens edges, it's working against Sony's AI magic. The delicate balance between sharpness and cinematic look that PSSR 2.0 aims for requires a clean panel to convey the full depth of the shadow world.

"Alan Wake 2" with PSSR 2.0 is currently the benchmark. PS5 Pro owners will find this the best proof yet of why AI upscaling is the future of console gaming. The update massively eliminates the teething problems of the early PS5 Pro days and delivers a level of visual stability previously only seen on PC. Those who demand 60 FPS no longer have to worry about blurry textures. This isn't just a minor patch; it's a visual upgrade.