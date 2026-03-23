PS5 Pro: The “Enhance PSSR” feature does not receive automatic updates

Sony will not continuously update the PS5 Pro's "Enhance PSSR Image Quality" setting to newer versions of the AI ​​upscaler in order to ensure a consistent user experience with non-optimized games.

The manual toggle for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) remains locked to a fixed baseline, even as Sony iterates on network parameters for upcoming software releases. System architect Mark Cerny confirmed this in an interview with Digital Foundry. While newer titles ship with PSSR 2.0 or future versions out of the box, the "Enhance" feature functions as a static uplift for legacy games lacking a native developer patch. Performance stays consistent across the board.

Manual activation instead of automatic system activation

Cerny justifies the decision against automatic updates of the "Enhance" feature with the need for predictability for the community. Since AI scaling can produce different artifacts or visual results depending on the game, players should be able to rely on consistent, predictable values. If Sony were to repeatedly change the parameters in the background, it would be impossible to make reliable recommendations about which games would benefit from the toggle and where it might actually worsen the image.

Players must therefore check the function on a case-by-case basis. For titles without an explicit "Pro Enhanced" label, it remains an optional tool that does not grow with the general system software.

PSSR 2.0 requires active developer support.

Unlike general image enhancement, PSSR 2.0 is not an OS-level override. Development studios must actively implement it. According to Cerny, almost a dozen games are already receiving backend updates to swap older PSSR code for version 2.0. Native integration is the priority.

Patch effort: Cerny describes the process of subsequent implementation as "laborious".

Cerny describes the process of subsequent implementation as "laborious". Developer sovereignty: Whether an older game benefits from PSSR 2.0 is entirely at the discretion of the studios.

Whether an older game benefits from PSSR 2.0 is entirely at the discretion of the studios. Status quo: Games that were already on the list for PSSR 2.0 were adjusted by the developers before the last system update.

In the PC world, manually replacing DLL files is common practice to update older games with newer upscaling algorithms. Sony is taking the more conservative console approach: stability takes precedence over updates. While this prevents "improvements" that could worsen the game through untested AI updates in older titles, it also means that the technical gap between natively optimized PS5 Pro games and the rest of the library will continue to widen.

For PS5 Pro owners, this means that those who want maximum image quality remain dependent on developers' release policies. The "Enhance PSSR" toggle isn't a panacea that automatically raises older games to the level of current top titles, but rather a static tool. Don't expect a miracle cure for your backlog titles through system updates; the best image stability is still only available where a dedicated Pro patch is present.