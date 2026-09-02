PS5 Pro Enhanced: Sony puts pressure on Rockstar for GTA 6

According to the PlayStation Store, "GTA 6" will be optimized for the PS5 Pro. However, Sony ties the "PS5 Pro Enhanced" badge to strict performance criteria, putting Rockstar Games under pressure regarding "GTA 6." Nothing has been officially confirmed, but developers must measurably increase frame rate, resolution, or ray tracing effects.

A developer document confirms Sony's strict requirements for the "PS5 Pro Enhanced" label. Anyone wishing to display this seal on their packaging must deliver noticeable technical improvements compared to the base console. Marginal optimizations are not enough. Sony requires a higher frame rate, increased native resolution, or more elaborate ray tracing implementations.

The bottleneck remains the CPU.

Industry Insider Moore's Law Is Dead berichtetSony is pushing Rockstar Games hard to release "GTA 6" on the PS5 Pro at 40 or 60 frames per second. The goal is purely strategic. A performance mode for the most important game title of the decade serves Sony as its primary selling point for the top-of-the-line hardware.

From a technical standpoint, this claim remains questionable. Simulating AI systems, physics, and pedestrian traffic in open-world titles puts a strain on the main processor. While the PS5 Pro offers a graphics unit that is approximately 45 percent faster and PSSR 2 upscaling, the Zen 2 processor only scales via a small clock speed increase of about ten percent. If the standard PS5's CPU is limited to 30 frames per second, this CPU boost on the PS5 Pro simply isn't enough for a stable 60 frames per second.

Concrete options instead of wishful thinking

Rockstar Games will have to find alternative ways to achieve the "Enhanced" badge. According to MLID, if the processor is capping 60 frames per second, two realistic options remain:

Ray tracing focus at 30 FPS: Utilizing the enhanced Pro GPU for global illumination, reflections, and shadows at full screen resolution.

Utilizing the enhanced Pro GPU for global illumination, reflections, and shadows at full screen resolution. 40 FPS mode for 120 Hz displays: A frame rate target of 40 FPS requires significantly less CPU power than 60 FPS, but noticeably reduces input latency.

Simply increasing internal rendering parameters without any visible benefit violates Sony's guidelines. Rockstar must deliver – or simply use its market power to counter this. Both are conceivable.