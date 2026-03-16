A new firmware update for the PS5 and PS5 Pro today launches the enhanced version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2). This AI-powered proprietary tech targets precise image reconstruction, superior stability during movement, and clean rendering of fine details to push the PS5 Pro's raw performance further. Shimmering and artifacts are gone. High fidelity is the goal.

Optimized image reconstruction and particle effects

The technical basis of the new PSSR algorithms stems from the "Project Amethyst" collaboration with AMD. The upgraded AI library analyzes frames at the pixel level to minimize image noise and ghosting effects. According to the developers at Ninja Theory, the rendering of particle effects in "Senua's Saga: Hellblade II" in particular benefits massively from the new version, enhancing the visual depth in key gameplay moments.

In "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth," the update results in a more natural rendering of fine details, such as strands of hair. Square Enix further emphasizes that the image processing appears significantly more stable due to less flickering and reduced ghosting. The goal is an immersive graphical quality that avoids the typical artifacts of previous upscaling methods.

Support for upcoming and existing titles

Beyond previously announced titles like "Resident Evil Requiem", "Alan Wake 2" and "Control", the tech will be integrated day one for the "Crimson Desert" launch on March 19th. Capcom is also patching "Monster Hunter Wilds" and "Dragon's Dogma 2" to refine clarity and image stability. Higher pixel counts matter. Better reconstruction wins.

Konami has also confirmed the implementation for "Silent Hill 2" and "Silent Hill f." The focus here is on the depiction of 1960s Japan: fine details such as swaying grass and complex shadows will be rendered more sharply by PSSR 2 without impacting performance. Patches for "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Assassin's Creed Shadows" are scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

PSSR 2 in Alan Wake 2

System-wide option for PSSR titles

For PS5 Pro users, the system update offers a new, optional setting in the system preferences. This allows the enhanced PSSR version to be applied to existing games that support the PSSR standard. Since the results can vary depending on the game engine used, the feature is manually controlled and can be deactivated at any time if unexpected visual effects occur.

Koei Tecmo uses this technology in "Nioh 3" and "Rise of the Ronin" to enhance the edge sharpness of natural objects like trees and flowers in open-world games. This is intended to help maintain high-definition detail, especially during fast-paced action sequences, while keeping the frame rate stable.

The update primarily addresses image stability and detail on the PS5 Pro. Availability will begin in phases on March 16th at 22:00 PM PT (early morning of March 17th CET). The benefit lies in cleaner image output at a consistent frame rate, with manual activation being a useful tool for image optimization in older PSSR titles. Future PS5 Pro titles are expected to launch with this improved version by default.