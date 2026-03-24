PS5 Pro: Mark Cerny confirms PSSR 2 boost, more image quality without FPS loss

The new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2) on the PS5 Pro is more efficient in its latest version than the release version, requiring approximately 100 microseconds less processing time per frame. This may sound insignificant, but it makes a crucial difference.

In a recent interview with Digital Foundry, system architect Mark Cerny confirmed the latest PSSR iteration outperforms its predecessor. This gain of roughly 100 microseconds per frame enabled the new feature "Enhance PSSR Image Quality". Without this efficiency boost, forcing the tech onto legacy titles would risk frame drops. Modern upscaling models usually increase GPU load due to complex neural networks. Efficiency is the bottleneck.

PSSR efficiency enables system-wide quality option

Even though 100 microseconds may sound insignificant, this value is crucial in the tight rendering pipeline of a console. At a target frame rate of 60 FPS, there is only a window of 16,6 milliseconds available for calculating a single frame.

The savings result in:

Improved frame rate stability: PSSR consumes less of the fixed performance budget.

PSSR consumes less of the fixed performance budget. Buffer for dynamic resolutions: The GPU can use the gained time to keep the base resolution at the upper limit for a longer period.

The GPU can use the gained time to keep the base resolution at the upper limit for a longer period. Reduced latency: A faster upscaling pass reduces the overall rendering process minimally.

Comparison with DLSS and FSR

Traditionally, upscaling technologies like Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FSR achieve better image stability and less ghosting through more complex algorithms. Sony's approach of taking the opposite route—better image quality with reduced load—suggests a massive optimization of the machine learning models specifically for the PS5 Pro's hardware architecture. Initial analyses of titles such as Gran Turismo 7 confirms that image quality increases while performance values ​​remain stable.

For PS5 Pro owners, this means that the "Enhance PSSR Image Quality" option can safely remain permanently enabled. Instead of having to weigh "quality" against "performance," as is often the case with PC hardware, this system update provides a free upgrade for image stability without placing any additional strain on the hardware.

Sony delivers a rare exception in the hardware realm here: a software upgrade that offers significantly more while consuming less resources. The fact that PSSR can now replace older versions system-wide without a developer patch makes the PS5 Pro easier to maintain in the long run for users who don't want to tweak graphics settings manually. The 100 microseconds aren't a game-changer for the frame rate itself, but they guarantee that upscaling won't become a bottleneck.