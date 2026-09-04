PS5 Pro not available: Sony's silence in the face of the GTA 6 onslaught

Anyone charging almost €900 for a piece of hardware like the PS5 Pro should ideally be able to deliver during the retail rush. However, global retailers are currently experiencing shortages, while this scarcity is driving up market prices.

The PS5 Pro will be released worldwide increasingly scarce, instead Sony throws Limited edition GTA 6 DualSense Controller The console is out of stock at several retailers, with Sony's most powerful offering sold out or only available with extended delivery times. At the same time, prices for available consoles are rising significantly above the regular MSRP. This no longer looks like a typical market phenomenon; it looks like poor inventory management.

Sony itself is remaining silent on the current supply situation. Perhaps for good reason: The entire PR department is probably working night shifts assembling consoles by hand. Of course, this theory isn't entirely serious. But given the current situation, it would at least be a plausible explanation for why a press inquiry has gone unanswered for days. Evasive maneuvers have a long tradition in the PR sector.

PR calculation instead of transparent communication

We contacted PlayStation Europe days ago – long before other sites "spontaneously" picked up the story and also reported on the limited PS5 Pro availability. As early as August 26th, we asked Sony for a concrete answer regarding the supply situation in Europe – right before the GTA 6 Extended Look and yesterday's State of Play. Among other things, we wanted to know if Sony is currently facing supply shortages and whether production or deliveries to retailers have been adjusted in recent months.

We also inquired about possible causes such as production capacity, component prices, or supply chain issues. One question was particularly pertinent given the upcoming GTA 6 launch: Does the anticipated demand surrounding Rockstar's blockbuster play a role in Sony's current planning for PS5 and PS5 Pro inventory? Sony has not yet commented on this. Not to us – and apparently not publicly either. Therefore, there is no concrete statement regarding the current PS5 Pro shortage.

Silence is a tactic. Those who don't release figures don't have to admit to any shortages. While we'd prefer that the PR department is simply busy assembling new PS5 Pro consoles themselves, the reality is less glamorous: Sony either doesn't want to or can't communicate at the moment. Silence as business policy – ​​for the Japanese giant, it's long been standard practice.

The GTA 6 phenomenon meets logistics

"GTA 6" is feared to hit empty shelves. The timing of the shortage is certainly noteworthy. The game is set to be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. At the same time, the PS5 Pro is expected to offer technical improvements over the base model, making it attractive for players who want the best possible "GTA 6" experience.

Following the recent release of extensive gameplay footage for "GTA 6," interest in the PS5 Pro has increased significantly once again. A free market in a state of emergency. However, Sony hasn't confirmed whether "GTA 6" is actually the reason for the current shortage. And that's precisely why answers to our questions would be interesting.

GTA 6 is just the tip of the iceberg. Even Sony's own heavyweight titles are feeling the pressure. Chief among them is "Marvel's Wolverine," for which a comprehensive PS5 Pro showcase is expected in the coming days and which will also be promoted with exorbitantly priced PS5 Pro covers. The game is intended to be another showcase for the processing power of the €900 behemoth. But even the most impressive tech demo is useless if the corresponding hardware isn't available in stores. Sony is promoting flagship titles for a console that is simply unattainable for the average consumer.

Capacity limits during the pre-Christmas season

For buyers, the question now is quite simple: the PS5 Pro should be widely available again by November 19th. After all, "GTA 6" is already being advertised as a PS5 Pro Enhanced version, and a separate presentation of the technical improvements for Sony's premium console is likely to take place at the latest by launch. Sony should have stocked up accordingly by then – it would make little sense to aggressively promote the advantages of the PS5 Pro for "GTA 6" while the console itself isn't available at the regular price in many places.

Should demand continue to rise due to "GTA 6," Sony would face an almost absurd luxury problem: its own premium console, costing nearly €900, is apparently selling better than the company can supply. One would normally be pleased. However, in Sony's case, a crucial detail is missing: the console itself. This isn't a demand problem. This is more like a predictable supply problem – and a rather expensive failure of forward planning.

Until Sony reveals its hand, it remains speculation. One thing is certain: the PS5 Pro is in short supply – and Sony's silence speaks volumes.