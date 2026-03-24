PS5 Pro Power for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Update 1.020 delivers PSSR upgrade

Massive Entertainment has sharpened the visuals of "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" on the PS5 Pro and fixed critical loading issues with patch 1.020. While owners of the newer Sony hardware benefit from improved image quality, the rest of the community breathes a sigh of relief thanks to the stability fixes.

"Avatars: Frontiers of PandoraThe latest update, version 1.020, adds dedicated support for Sony's PSSR AI upscaling technology, which should noticeably stabilize the visual experience on the PS5 Pro. In addition to the visual improvements, the patch primarily addresses technical issues that players have encountered since the last major content update in December.

Sharper vision through PSSR integration

The focus of this update is clearly on technical performance. PS5 Pro users must manually activate the "Optimized PSSR Image Quality" option in the console settings under "Display and Video" to take advantage of the new features in Pandora.

Combined with the also improved XeSS frame generation algorithms, everything indicates that Massive is prioritizing framerate stability in the dense, vegetation-rich areas of the game. Especially in a title that relies so heavily on its flora and fauna, clean image reconstruction without ghosting effects is crucial for immersion.

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🔄Fixed several "infinite loading screen" issues.

⛰️Fixes to the world & terrain.

📺Improvements to XeSS FG.

⚙️Various smaller fixes (UI & animations).

➕PS5 Pro players – please enable “Enhance PSSR Image Quality” (under “Screen… — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (@AvatarFrontiers) March 24, 2026

The end of endless loading screens

Aside from the graphical tweaks, the most important news for the broad player base is the fix for the "infinite loading screen" bug. Nothing kills the flow of an open-world adventure more than a stuck loading bar when fast traveling or starting a game. Massive's targeted improvements in several areas were long overdue. This is complemented by corrections to the terrain and world geometry, which should reduce annoying clipping errors and collision detection issues.

After in December with the Third-person mode and New Game Plus With numerous fan requests already fulfilled, patch 1.020 feels like a necessary cleanup. It demonstrates that Ubisoft is not only adding content to the title more than two years after its release, but also adapting the technical foundation to modern hardware standards.

This update doesn't exactly spark a frenzy of excitement with its new content, but it's a must-have for tech enthusiasts. PSSR support makes "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" a showcase title for the PS5 Pro, while the bug fixes noticeably improve the gameplay experience for everyone. It will be interesting to see if "Star Wars Outlaws" follows suit.

Community question: Do you really notice the difference in Pandora's vegetation thanks to PSSR, or is the standard PS5 mode sufficient for you so far?