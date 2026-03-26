PS5 Pro price increase to €900: Rumors of a drastic jump in Europe

A French leaker reports an imminent price increase for PlayStation hardware, which could raise the price of the PS5 Pro to almost 900 EUR and the PS5 Slim to 650 EUR.

Recent reports from France indicate Sony is planning a significant RRP adjustment across its entire hardware lineup. The PS5 Pro will likely see a €100 price hike. This move was already predicted months ago. Expect higher costs.

Massive price jumps for PS5 Pro and Slim are being discussed

The info stems from X user GyoJvFR, a source known for accurately leaked Xbox price hikes. If these details hold, European gamers face the following increases:

PS5 Pro: From €799,99 to €899,99

From €799,99 to PS5 Slim: From €549,99 to €649,99

From €549,99 to PlayStation Portal: From €219,99 to €249,99

According to the source, the announcement is imminent, but an exact date for the new prices to take effect is not yet known. Official confirmation from Sony is currently pending.

Market environment and economic classification

A price increase at this stage of the console cycle is historically unusual. Normally, manufacturing costs decrease over the years due to optimized processes and smaller chip structures. However, the tech industry is currently grappling with two factors: inflation and the massive demand for semiconductors driven by the AI ​​boom, which is keeping component purchase prices stable or even pushing them up.

For comparison: The PS5 launched in 2020 with a price of €499,99. An increase to €649,99 for the standard model (PS5 Slim) after more than five years would represent a 30 percent increase compared to the launch price – a first in console history.

Skepticism regarding the leak amount

Although the source is considered credible, a price increase of a full €100 per console is a risky move for Sony. The company recently emphasized that it has secured sufficient inventory and intends to increase revenue primarily through monetizing existing users (services, software). A price of €900 for the Pro version without a disc drive would massively exceed the psychological pain threshold for many consumers and further push the platform into a niche market for enthusiasts.

For gamers, this development means: Anyone considering buying a PS5 or PS5 Pro should keep a close eye on the market in the coming days. If Sony actually raises the prices to €900 (PS5 Pro) and €650 (PS5 Slim), respectively, the console will almost completely lose its price advantage over mid-range gaming PCs. Technically, the hardware is good, but at these prices, the price-performance ratio becomes critically low.