PS5 Pro: PSSR 2.0 Tech Check – The first before-and-after comparison is here

Sony delivers a PS5 Pro with a new firmware for the revised version of the AI ​​upscaler PSSR 2, which addresses significant shortcomings of the first generation. Image stability and detail reconstruction, in particular, benefit from the new algorithm, which is based on the joint "Project Amethyst" development with AMD.

The tech specialists at Digital Foundry have had an early look at PSSR 2 and today present the impressive differences that everyone has been waiting for with the PS5 Pro.

PSSR 2 Evolution: Farewell to image noise

The first version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) fell short of expectations since its launch. Compared to PC solutions like DLSS or FSR 4, PSSR 1 often exhibited unstable edges and a characteristic peppery graininess. The new iteration addresses these issues: In titles like "Silent Hill f," the distracting pulsing of the indirect lighting (RTGI) is completely eliminated. Furthermore, the image is significantly sharper without amplifying artificial artifacts.

Technically, the upgrade is based on a super-resolution algorithm developed in cooperation between Sony and AMD. The performance is particularly interesting: measurements in "Monster Hunter Wilds" demonstrate that the improved image quality requires virtually no additional GPU processing time. Frame rates remain identical to the old PSSR version, suggesting a more efficient weighting of the AI ​​model.

From Silent Hill to Final Fantasy

The biggest leap forward is evident in "Silent Hill f". Previously plagued by image noise and defective vegetation, the new version delivers a stable anti-aliasing solution. Even fine details like texture lines no longer flicker. The unstable image shimmering also disappears in "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth". Developers are also using the upgrade to adjust the texture mipmap bias, allowing surfaces to now resolve more detail, which the new algorithm can render stably.

The results for "Dragon Age: The Veilguard" remain mixed. While the vegetation is more stable, certain textures still exhibit a fine dot pattern. However, this appears to be a game-specific issue, as it doesn't occur in other titles. In "Monster Hunter Wilds," the upgrade primarily results in cleaner horizon lines and more stable screen space reflections (SSR) in performance mode.

The stability of the new upscaler allows developers to choose more aggressive dynamic resolutions. Since PSSR now reconstructs a clean image even at lower base resolutions, the gained GPU performance can be invested in other areas such as ray tracing. This retrospectively fulfills the promise of For PS5, to maintain the image quality of the 30-FPS modes at a smooth 60 FPS.

The PSSR upgrade is a necessary fix. Image quality will approach PC standards, while the performance impact remains negligible (approximately 2 ms for 4K upscaling). Availability depends on specific game patches, though Sony may also offer system-wide upgrades for older PSSR titles in the future.