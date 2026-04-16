PS5 Pro: PSSR 2 receives first algorithm updates for next graphics boost

Sony has already updated the algorithms of its AI upscaling technology, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), to version 2 to optimize the image quality of future games. According to Ivaylo Koralsky, CEO of Kyodai Ltd., these improvements are already available to developers, but due to system limitations, they cannot be applied retroactively to the existing library via the global "Enhance" function.

The PS5 Pro hardware push centers on AI-driven image reconstruction. Ivaylo Koralsky, developer of "Truck Driver: The American Dream," confirmed it on ResetEra: “Yes, there are already new algorithm updates.” Sony is refining its proprietary tech. These updates target shimmering and image stability issues. This isn't just raw performance. Software matters most.

This makes it clear that Sony is iterating its ML (Machine Learning) libraries faster than previously thought in order to close the gap to competing technologies such as Nvidia's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling).

System-wide limitation prevents automatic upgrades

New algorithms don't guarantee a universal boost for PS5 Pro owners. System architects blocked automatic deployment. Lead engineer Mark Cerny explained the strategy behind this restrictive "Enhance" function. Sony prioritizes per-title stability over raw compatibility. Developers must opt-in for specific PSSR versions. This prevents unexpected shimmering or artifacts in unpatched games. Control is everything.

The problem: The global parameters for AI upscaling remain static for titles that have already been released or are on the whitelist. Even if Sony improves the neural networks in the background, these new network parameters will not be applied to the "Enhance" function for existing titles. Cerny justifies this with the need for consistency: Players should receive reliable guidance on when the feature offers genuine added value. If the algorithms were constantly changing, this could lead to unpredictable visual glitches in games that have already been tested.

Engine-level integration

Unlike the PC market, where users often manually replace DLL files to force newer upscaling versions into games, the PS5 Pro ecosystem is closed. For a game to benefit from the new PSSR-2 algorithms, it typically needs to be recompiled with the corresponding SDK or updated via a patch by the developers.

PSSR's current focus is on eliminating the discrepancy between Performance mode and Fidelity mode. While early PSSR implementations in some titles still struggled with ghosting or flickering edges on fine objects like vegetation, the new algorithm updates primarily aim for more stable temporal reconstruction.

The evolution of ML libraries

The speed with which Sony delivers updates demonstrates the high priority placed on machine learning for the current console generation. PSSR is not a static hardware feature, but a software-based solution running on dedicated AI hardware.

In comparison to the PC sector, Sony is following a similar path to Nvidia with DLSS 2.x to 3.x. The key difference remains the console philosophy: stability takes precedence over cutting-edge technology. Players must therefore hope that developers actively maintain their titles and update them to the latest PSSR iterations, rather than waiting for a miracle update via system firmware.