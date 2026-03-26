PS5 Pro: PSSR 2 upgrade makes native resolution obsolete

The PS5 Pro just leveled up. The launch of PSSR 2 fixes the major teething troubles of Sony's AI upscaler. Working with AMD, Sony tuned the algorithm to tank shimmering and boost image stability across the board. Mark Cerny notes that processing overhead even dropped by roughly 100 microseconds. Efficiency meets raw power.

Sony prioritizes high-end reconstruction over raw pixel count. In Performance mode, "Alan Wake 2" targets a base resolution of just 864p. Thanks to PSSR 2, the image looks cleaner than the base PS5's Quality mode. Digital Foundry just dropped a full deep dive on multiple titles. Upscaling beats native.

Three ways to achieve new upscaling precision

The rollout of the new technology currently follows a three-tiered model, which requires some attention from users. Eleven titles, including heavyweights like "Assassin's Creed Shadows" and "Hogwarts Legacy," have already been whitelisted by Sony and automatically utilize PSSR 2. Paradoxically, all of Sony's first-party titles, such as "The Last of Us Part II" and "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," are currently missing from this official list.

Players can force the upgrade for nearly all PSSR-supported titles. Just toggle the "enhanced image quality" switch in the system settings. Native integration is the third path, coming via day-one launches or dedicated patches for games like Resident Evil Requiem and Crimson Desert. One toggle changes everything.

Technical evolution against image noise and instability

The biggest gains show up in image stability and long-range detail. The first generation of PSSR in "Gran Turismo 7" struggled with broken lane markings and shimmering edges. PSSR 2 delivers a much more consistent image. Sony also fixed major artifacting issues within Unreal Engine 5. Clean pixels everywhere.

The notorious "graininess" in dark areas, caused by real-time global illumination (RTGI) and often erroneously amplified by the old upscaler, is now effectively filtered out. In titles like "Silent Hill 2," this results in a significantly calmer and more believable atmosphere, no longer obscured by digital noise.

Despite these leaps forward, the technology remains an ongoing process with occasional setbacks. In "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor," for example, the new algorithm does produce more stable vegetation, but under certain conditions it generates fine dot patterns in the textures. Similarly, in "Assassin's Creed Shadows," it was observed that rain effects against complex backgrounds can become almost invisible because the algorithm overemphasizes the temporal image history. However, these minor regressions do not outweigh the massive gains in clarity and texture detail, especially since they often appear to be fixable through targeted patches from the developers.

PSSR2: The hoped-for game changer?

PSSR 2 is the necessary backbone for the PS5 Pro, justifying its high price through visible graphical superiority. The technology allows developers to lower the internal resolution in favor of ray tracing or higher frame rates without sacrificing the final image's brilliance. For console owners, manually activating the quality toggle is currently the most important setting to unlock the hardware's full potential, as PSSR 2 surpasses the previous standard in almost every respect.