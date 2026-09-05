Get your PS5 Pro before GTA 6: Pre-order now at the regular price.

The PS5 Pro with 2 TB SSD is currently largely sold out in regular retail stores, but can be purchased from MediaMarkt at the official list price of EUR 899,99 with guaranteed delivery windows between October 7th and 8th, 2026. Pre-order.

Graphics power for the technological leap

Sony equips the Pro model with double the memory and its proprietary AI scaling technology, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2). This combination solves the problem of previous console builds, which forced players to choose between high frame rates and detailed lighting effects. Games on the PS5 Pro often run at a smooth 60 frames per second with ray tracing enabled.

The package includes the digital console itself, a DualSense controller, a 2TB SSD, two horizontal stands, and all necessary cables. Those wishing to play physical discs will need to purchase the optional disc drive separately. This brings the total cost to nearly €1.000, but it's pointless in the case of "GTA 6," as the game is only available digitally. So treat yourself to something nice for the release of the year!

PS5 Pro including 2TB SSD Experience realism at the highest level with ray-traced reflections, shadows, and global illumination as you explore unique game worlds. 899 EUR Get it now

Bottleneck due to rockstar effect

The hype surrounding “GTA 6” demand is driving up Demand for the best available hardware has skyrocketed in recent days. Scalpers are demanding four-figure sums on online marketplaces. While other retailers are quoting delivery times of several months, the early October window guarantees access to the hardware in time for the GTA 6 release on November 19, 2026.

Rockstar Games will place enormous demands on the CPU and GPU architecture for "GTA 6". For the foreseeable future, the PS5 Pro is the only system capable of delivering the best possible version of the game. A PC version has not been announced in the foreseeable future.