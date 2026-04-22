PS5 Pro back at €799: Retailers ignore Sony's price increase

The PlayStation 5 Pro is currently available again at Media Markt and Saturn for €799, meaning that the major German retailers are undercutting the price increase to €899 that Sony pushed through at the beginning of April.

After Sony officially increased the recommended retail price for its top model by 100 EUR on April 2nd, 2026 raised While Sony has consistently maintained the price of €899,99 in its own "PlayStation Direct" store, the two major players in the MediaMarktSaturn group have reverted to their previous price point. This reflects a clear customer reluctance to buy, with the psychological barrier seemingly being reached at €800.

Dealer resistance to the 900-euro mark

The fact that Media Markt and Saturn are now consistently returning to the old price point supports the already Thesis put forward weeks agoThat the price increase is now intended to create room for discount promotions. Observations from the last few weeks show:

Grandfathering: Large chains are continuing to sell off current stock at the old purchasing conditions or significantly below the recommended retail price.

Large chains are continuing to sell off current stock at the old purchasing conditions or significantly below the recommended retail price. Market dynamics: Demand for the 2TB model collapsed massively after the brief peak at the end of March, when many users quickly snapped it up at the old price.

Demand for the 2TB model collapsed massively after the brief peak at the end of March, when many users quickly snapped it up at the old price. Competitive pressure: To maintain high inventory turnover rates, Media Markt and Saturn are now using the price of 799 EUR as an effective marketing tool against Sony's direct sales.

The fact that consoles become more expensive rather than cheaper over their life cycle is a development we've only seen in this form in the current generation. For comparison, the PlayStation 4 was already available for around €299 at the same point in its cycle, about six years after launch.

The PS5 Pro, however, even after the retailers' "adjustments," remains at the upper end of what is considered acceptable for the mass market. The retailers' strategy is clear: they want to prevent the console from becoming a niche product for enthusiasts before the expected software onslaught in 2025/2026 (including GTA 6) organically drives hardware sales.

Sony's MSRP of €899 is currently unsustainable on the open market. Anyone considering the PS5 Pro should avoid buying directly from Sony and instead purchase from major retailers as long as they maintain a price of €799. Technically, the console remains at the cutting edge with its 2TB SSD and PSSR upscaling, as evidenced by titles ranging from "Resident Evil Requiem" and "Pragmata" to...Cyberpunk 2077"It's really worth it in terms of quality, but Sony has gone too far with the price for many."