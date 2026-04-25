PS5/PS4 Firmware: Sony introduces 30-day DRM for new games – Report

The latest PS5/PS4 firmware update (26.03-13.20) apparently forces buyers of new digital games to go online at least every 30 days to validate their licenses. This effectively eliminates the primary console's previous offline privileges for new purchases.

Sony's latest system update reportedly overhauled the backend license management. Digital titles purchased from the PlayStation Store starting April 2026 now feature hard expiration dates within the file metadata. This shift targets long-term access. Expect stricter DRM.

Jailbreak scene finds new DRM protection

Observations from the jailbreaking community and initial analyses from affected users reveal that the metadata of newly acquired games contains a fixed expiration date under "Validity Period." This date is exactly 30 days after purchase or the last successful synchronization with the PlayStation Network (PSN).

Online requirement for offline titles: After 30 days, the console refuses to launch the game – even if it's a purely single-player title. Only a brief "handshake" with the Sony servers unlocks the game for the next month.

After 30 days, the console refuses to launch the game – even if it's a purely single-player title. Only a brief "handshake" with the Sony servers unlocks the game for the next month. Primary console disempowered: The previous core argument for digital purchases – that you can play everything offline on your home console at any time – no longer applies without restrictions to new purchases.

The previous core argument for digital purchases – that you can play everything offline on your home console at any time – no longer applies without restrictions to new purchases. Grandfathering: Games that were already in the library before update 13.20 appear to be exempt from the rule and retain their unlimited offline license.

Why Sony is tightening the screws

The change is not due to a technical error, but rather a targeted measure against the modding scene, as the report suggests. In early 2026, critical PS5 boot ROM keys were leaked, opening the door to exploits. Many of these vulnerabilities are triggered by specific digital games.

The monthly check-in prevents users from permanently "freezing" their consoles with outdated firmware and exploited games. Those who want to continue playing must go online – and Sony usually forces the latest system update upon login, which closes the security vulnerabilities. However, there has been no official statement from Sony on this matter so far.

Despite the reports, I was currently unable to manually reproduce the phenomenon on a standard PS5 in online mode. In my own tests with titles purchased immediately after the firmware update, the system menu initially displays no visible warnings or expiration dates. This is likely due to the "Silent Refresh" feature.

As long as the console is connected to the internet, the PlayStation Network renews the tokens in the background before a visible timer appears in the user interface. The lock only becomes visible if the console is completely disconnected from the network for more than 30 days. For the average online user, this new DRM hurdle remains an invisible background routine. Not directly noticeable, but technically present.

We must face the harsh reality that Sony has long concealed in the fine print (EULA): We do not own digital games; we only license them. Section 3.2.2 of the Software Usage Terms clarifies that software is not sold and offline modes may be changed or discontinued at Sony's discretion.

A new low for digital shoppers?

For gamers with unstable internet connections or collectors who want to still be able to use their hardware in 20 years, this is a bitter realization. If Sony ever shuts down the servers for the PS4 or PS5 era, which isn't currently expected, all digital licenses will become unusable after a maximum of 30 days. While Microsoft has been using similar mechanisms for years, Sony is losing a key unique selling point of the PS4 era.

This development is not a passing fad, but a fundamental shift. The convenience of digital purchases now comes at the cost of a constant rental fee in the form of data check-ins. Anyone who wants absolute security can no longer avoid physical media – provided they contain all the data.