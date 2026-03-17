PS5 / PS5 Pro Firmware 26.02-13.00.00 – PSSR 2 upgrade and new hub features available

Sony has released firmware update 26.02-13.00.00 for the PlayStation 5. Standard models get the usual stability fixes and new emojis. The real story is the PS5 Pro. This update delivers the most significant image processing overhaul since launch. Sony refined the PSSR upscaler to eliminate aggressive shimmering in motion. Fine details now hold up better under load. Image stability is noticeably superior across the board. It’s a massive win for raw performance.

The focus is on the upgraded version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR 2), now available as a system-wide option. This proprietary tech pushes image stability to a new level. It effectively kills aliasing in high-motion scenes. The results are clean.

Manual image optimization for PSSR titles

The most important feature for enthusiasts is buried deep in the system settings. Navigate to For PS5 Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Improve PSSR Image Quality to manually force the optimized PSSR model. This toggle targets games with base PSSR support that lack a native patch for the latest iteration. It bypasses developer-side delays. Performance stays consistent while image stability takes a leap. The brute-force method works.

The developers' goal is clear: sharper textures and significantly improved image stability. Thanks to the enhanced AI library, developed in collaboration with AMD as part of "Project Amethyst," ghosting effects and the typical upscaling flicker in fine geometries such as grass or hair are minimized. This update ensures that the Pro console's hardware resources are used more efficiently for detail reconstruction without negatively impacting the frame rate.

These games will be supported immediately or in the coming weeks:

Control

Resident Evil Requiem

Alan wake 2

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Rise of the Ronins

Monster Hunter Wilds

Dragon's Dogma 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Nioh 3

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

crimson desert

Cyberpunk 2077 (soon)

Personalization in the Welcome Hub

Beyond the upscaling technology, the firmware focuses on the visual design of the user interface. The Welcome Hub receives a new Showcase mode. This activates automatically if the console remains inactive for a defined period and hides the menu items to fully display the selected background.

In addition, the slideshow mode allows users to cycle through entire albums from the media gallery as a dynamic background. Users can now also set their own screenshots directly from the media gallery as a permanent background image, significantly expanding the existing customization options.

Communication and system stability

On a functional level, Sony has integrated support for Unicode 17.0 emojis, bringing the console up to the current standard for system communication. At the same time, message layouts and overall usability on various system screens have been optimized.

As is usual with major updates, the firmware also includes unspecified improvements to system stability and performance to ensure smooth operation of the software environment.

The PS5/PS5 Pro update 26.02-13.00.00 is a must-download for PS5 Pro owners, as it puts control over image quality directly into the user's hands. While the Welcome Hub offers purely cosmetic benefits, the manual PSSR enhancement is a tangible tool for image quality enthusiasts. The gradual rollout of Unicode 17.0 completes the package.

Official Patch Notes – Version 26.02-13.00.00:

We've improved PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) on the PS5 Pro. You'll benefit from sharper and clearer images in supported games. To enable the enhanced PSSR model for your PSSR-compatible games that do not use the enhanced model, go to Settings > Screen and video > Video output > Improve PSSR image quality . This feature is only available on the PS5 Pro.

Unicode 17.0 emojis are now supported. You can use them in your messages.

New features are now available for your Welcome Hub. You can now use Showcase mode to view a full version of your Welcome Hub background when your PS5 console is inactive. When the console is powered on, your Welcome Hub will automatically switch to Showcase mode if it's inactive. In slideshow mode, you can set an album as the background and display the images alternately. You can enable Showcase Mode and Presentation Mode in your Welcome Hub settings. You can also customize the inactivity period after which the mode should switch to Showcase Mode. You can now set the background of your Welcome Hub in your media gallery. A new background for your Welcome Hub is available.

We have improved the news and user experience on some screens.

We have improved the performance and stability of the system software.

Important notesIf the current BETA is being used on the PS5, it may need to be manually exited in order to download the new firmware.