PS5 / PS5 Pro – New firmware beta unlocks PSSR 2 improvement

Sony is distributing a new beta version of the PS5 system software for August 2026. The update makes the "Improve PSSR image quality" option the default setting on the PS5 Pro and restricts Bluetooth deactivations for eSports events.

Sony has begun sending out email invitations for the latest beta version of the PS5 and PS5 Pro. The firmware update focuses on optimizations for the PS5 Pro, while standard PS5 consoles will only receive general stability improvements and a functional adjustment to Bluetooth settings.

Standard sharpener for the PS5 Pro

The most important change affects PS5 Pro owners: The "Enhance PSSR Image Quality" option is now automatically enabled by default after installing the firmware. Previously, users had to manually toggle the switch in the system settings.

Once the feature is active, the system forces the improved PSSR upscaling model even in games originally programmed for the first version of the AI ​​scaler. The goal is a sharper and clearer image across backward compatibility and older Pro paths. Those who don't want this must select the appropriate path. Einstellungen > Bildschirm und Video > Videoausgabe > PSSR-Bildqualität verbessern Access it and deactivate the function manually.

Sony's decision to now set this switch to "On" by default demonstrates confidence in its AI reconstruction capabilities. Early implementations of PSSR suffered from artifacts such as image noise or flickering in fine details. With the revised algorithm (PSSR 2The image sharpness should increase without any noticeable loss of performance.

New restriction when Bluetooth is disabled

Another change affects both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Pro. It will be found in the menu under Einstellungen > Zubehör > Allgemein > Erweiterte Einstellungen If the "Turn off Bluetooth" option is selected, the system will now prevent the console from entering rest mode. The HDMI link functionality will also be deactivated.

Sony clarifies in the patch notes that disabling the Bluetooth interface is intended solely for managing controller connections at esports events and tournaments. This function is not intended for normal home use.

The beta version is complemented by the usual optimizations to system performance and system stability.

Sony has corrected a missing convenience feature of the PS5 Pro. The automatic activation of the improved PSSR algorithm saves Pro owners the hassle of searching through picture settings. Those using the more expensive console thus effortlessly receive the best possible image processing for older titles. The restrictions on disabling Bluetooth are a niche fix for event organizers. For the average gamer, this is irrelevant.