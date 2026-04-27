PS5, PS5 Pro & PlayStation Portal price shock: Asia is hit significantly harder than Europe

Sony is taking a hard line and massively increasing prices for the PlayStation 5 family and PlayStation Portal worldwide. While the price adjustments have been impacting buyers' accounts in Europe since April 2, 2026, the real shock for the Southeast Asian market will come on May 1, 2026.

The price increases there demonstrate more clearly than ever that the previous pricing policy is outdated and marks the console's transition to a global luxury item. Even considering the supposedly low prices in the Far East, the calculation is still jarring; in comparison, the 20 percent markup in Europe, the US, and the UK almost seemed like a fair offer.

The drastic discrepancy in price increases

In Europe climbed The price for the standard PS5 with a disc drive has increased from €549,99 to €649,99, representing a rise of approximately 18,2 percent. Those who... PS5 Pro Anyone who opts for this will now have to invest €899,99. These figures seem almost modest in direct comparison to the new tariffs in Southeast Asia. In the Philippines, the price for the same hardware jumps by exactly 30 percent, from 30.790 PHP to 40.032 PHP. Vietnam sees a correction of 27,1 percent, now at 16.900.000 VND.

The price adjustments are even more extreme for accessories. In Indonesia, the PlayStation Portal will be almost 45 percent more expensive, costing 5.199.000 IDR from May onwards. These percentage increases are not accidental, but the result of careful calculation. That the handheld console is hit so hard is, of course, pure coincidence and has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that mobile devices hold market dominance there, and that the company is focusing precisely where it promises the highest profits.

The usual reasons for cost pressure

Sony is reacting to the economic pressure that Vice President Isabelle Tomatis has been experiencing. their statement The company cites this as the reason for the measure. In reality, this means the end of regional subsidies, which Sony has used in the past to try to secure market share in emerging regions by lowering barriers to entry.

The reasons for this radical step lie primarily in the cost structure of the hardware. Increased prices for RAM modules and logistics are forcing the company to defend its margins per unit sold. Sony can no longer afford to offer hardware in Asia at significantly lower prices than in the rest of the world, as this would fuel gray market imports into high-price regions like Europe and Japan.

The fact that the price increase in Europe is a smaller percentage is no cause for celebration. In direct currency comparisons, the European continent remains the most expensive place for PlayStation players. Sony has merely narrowed the gap between regions a little further. Anyone wanting to participate in the ecosystem will now pay the full price everywhere, regardless of region.