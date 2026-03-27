PS5, PS5 Pro & PS Portal: Massive price increase confirmed from April 2026

Sony is increasing the prices for the PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal handheld worldwide on April 2, 2026, with the standard console costing €649,99 in Europe. This is an unprecedented price jump.

All PlayStation 5 models and the PlayStation Portal remote play device are affected. In the Eurozone, the price of the standard PlayStation 5 with a disc drive will increase to EUR 649,99, while the Digital Edition has no disc slot for EUR 599,99 is listed. The adjustment is particularly noticeable in the high-end model: The PS5 Pro will henceforth be listed for EUR 899,99 available in stores. The PlayStation Portal remote player is also experiencing a price increase. EUR 249,99.

Sony executive Isabelle Tomatis explained the move by citing the ongoing pressure from the global economic situation. The price adjustment is necessary to continue investing in innovative hardware.

An unprecedented trend in console history

Game consoles typically follow a fixed price cycle: high launch prices followed by gradual reductions due to optimized manufacturing processes and decreasing component costs (scale effects). Sony is now breaking with this hardware tradition for the second time. While the PS5 launched at €499 in 2020, the new price of around €650 represents a 30 percent increase over its lifespan.

Comparing this to the PlayStation 4 era, the discrepancy becomes clear. The PS4's price steadily decreased over its lifespan and was made more attractive to the mass market through slim models. In the current generation, however, we see that past semiconductor shortages and increased logistics costs are being used as justifications for persistent price increases.

Technical hurdles and PlayStation Portal

The price increase of the PlayStation Portal to almost €250 is particularly problematic from a technical perspective. Since the device lacks its own processing power for natively running games, functioning solely as a streaming client, its price is now approaching levels where dedicated handheld competitors (such as the Steam Deck or various Android handhelds) offer significantly more added functionality.

Overview of the new prices (Europe)

Hardware Original Price (RRP) New price (from 02.04.26) difference PlayStation 5 (disc drive) €549,99 €649,99 + € 100,00 PS5 Digital Edition €449,99 €599,99 + € 150,00 PS5 Pro €799,99 €899,99 + € 100,00 playstation portal €219,99 €249,99 + € 30,00

What this means for buyers

Anyone considering buying a PS5 or the Pro version should act before the deadline of April 2nd.

In-stock equipment: The used car market is likely to react immediately to the new MSRP prices and also rise.

The used car market is likely to react immediately to the new MSRP prices and also rise. Digital strategy: The PS5 Digital Edition loses a significant amount of appeal compared to the disc version due to the price jump to €599,99, as the price advantage shrinks while committing to the PlayStation Store in the long term.

The PS5 Digital Edition loses a significant amount of appeal compared to the disc version due to the price jump to €599,99, as the price advantage shrinks while committing to the PlayStation Store in the long term. Waiting for bundles: It is unlikely that retailers will immediately undermine the new prices through discount campaigns, as the purchase prices for retailers will also increase.

Sony is testing the limits of consumer tolerance. A console for €900 (Pro) without a physical disc drive as standard is a clear statement to the core gaming market. The justification based on the "economic situation" is small consolation for consumers, given the record profits of the gaming division. Technically, the PS5 Pro remains at the top of the console world, but its price-performance ratio is dangerously close to that of the PC sector, where upgrades are more modular and software is often cheaper.

A comment on the massive price hike specifically for the PS5 is impossible. read here. Price stability is gone.