PS5 / PS5 Pro System Update: Sony is testing a new UI design for the home menu

Sony is currently rolling out a redesigned user interface for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, primarily restructuring the top navigation bar. The change is currently limited to participants in the beta program and aims to speed up access to core features such as the store and library.

Since April 6, 2026, they have been reporting PS5 system software beta tester This is due to a so-called "stealth drop"—a change to the interface that was implemented without much prior notice. Essentially, it involves a visual and functional reorganization of the menu tabs at the top of the screen. Where previously the view was often rather cramped, the new layout now more clearly separates the areas for the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Plus, the game collection, and the media library.

Navigation via L1/R1 and new tab structure

The technical implementation of the navigation remains consistent, but the new layout makes it more efficient. Users can now switch directly between the new categories using the L1 and R1 shoulder buttons on the DualSense controller. Previously, they had to press the PlayStation button to access the system settings. The new PS5 UI eliminates this step.

PS Store: Receives a dedicated focus point for faster access to purchases.

Receives a dedicated focus point for faster access to purchases. PS Plus: Subscription services are now more clearly separated from the standard store.

Subscription services are now more clearly separated from the standard store. Library: The management of installed and purchased titles is coming further into focus.

This transition is a classic iterative process. While the original PS5 UI at launch in 2020 emphasized minimalism, the growing range of services (especially with the expansion of PlayStation Plus) necessitates greater segmentation. We've seen similar adjustments in the past with the PlayStation 4, which towards the end of its lifecycle had a significantly more nested, but information-dense, interface than at launch.

The new PS5 menu bar separates the PS Store and library for faster access via L1/R1 buttons.

The beta phase limits availability

The new menu navigation is not yet available to the general public. As usual, Sony is using the beta program to collect telemetry data and test usability. Some users on platforms like Reddit have already reported on the new feature. postsThe fact that they "couldn't tell the difference" suggests a very subtle visual adjustment. This underscores Sony's conservative UI design strategy: the familiar user experience should not be disrupted by radical changes, but rather optimized in specific areas.

A firm date for the global rollout is still pending. Historically, it usually takes four to eight weeks between the first appearance in the beta and the final release for all console owners, provided no critical bugs occur.

For the end user, this update primarily means less clicking. Separating the tabs reduces the need to scroll through long horizontal lists to access the game library. This UI update is a necessary maintenance step, nothing more.

Sony is streamlining access to its own monetization platforms (PlayStation Store/Plus), thereby improving the player's workflow. Those hoping for in-depth customization will have to rely on the regular updates in the Welcome Hub. However, tester feedback indicates that the changes are so subtle that they are barely noticeable in everyday use. No performance gains are to be expected from the new layout.