PS5 / PS5 Pro update available from March 26th to 13th, 2020 – here's what's new

Sony has released firmware update 26.03-13.20.00 for the PS5 and PS5 Pro, which expands the selection of emoji reactions for messages and improves the usability of individual menu interfaces.

System software version 26.03-13.20.00 is now available for download worldwide. While Sony updates often only optimize system stability under the hood, this approximately 1,24 GB patch brings functional enhancements for social interaction on the console. The focus is on expanding the emoji library for the reaction function within the messaging system, as well as fine-tuning the user interface (UI).

Emoji extension for communication

The main new feature concerns the PS5's messaging function. Previously, the selection of emojis that users could use to react directly to received messages was limited to a small range such as "thumbs up" or "smiling face." With the latest update, Sony is integrating a significantly wider range of symbols. This follows the trend of modern messaging services and is intended to make communication within the friend list more flexible.

In addition to the emojis, the update, according to the official patch notes, introduces improvements to the readability and usability of "some screens." Specifically, these include:

Text adjustments: Optimized system texts for better comprehensibility.

Optimized system texts for better comprehensibility. UI tweaks: Minor visual corrections to menu items, primarily intended to make navigation in the Welcome Hub and system settings smoother.

The PS5 / PS5 Pro in 2026

This latest update is part of a series of minor quality-of-life improvements that Sony rolled out in spring 2026. Just recently, targeted improvements were released in the April cycle. Changes to the menu bar The home screen now more clearly separates the tabs for the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Plus. This is in contrast to the major March update, which PSSR 2 on the PS5 Pro Despite the introduction of version 26.03-13.20.00, it remains a rather small maintenance update.

For the average user, the update is purely a convenience measure. Installation is mandatory to continue using the online features and the PlayStation Network without restrictions. Technically, the update doesn't offer any performance improvements for games, but primarily serves to maintain the ecosystem and align messaging features with current smartphone standards.