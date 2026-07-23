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PS5 / PS5 Pro Update 26.05-13.60.00: Sony tweaks the UI and closes ranks

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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The PS5 / PS5 Pro update 26.05-13.60.00 is here: Sony optimizes messaging functions and menu usability. All the details about the 1,2 GB firmware patch.

PS5 Pro Firmware

Sony is currently rolling out a new system software update, version 26.05-13.60.00, for the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, which, apart from UI optimizations and the usual system stability improvements, does not bring any major feature leaps.

Firmware version 26.05-13.60.00 is, as usual, around 1,2 GB in size and, according to official information, focuses on improvements to messaging and the usability of selected on-screen menus.

Backend maintenance instead of major release

Purely maintenance-related patches of this size are standard procedure for console manufacturers. Sony rarely uses small iterations for major interface redesigns, but primarily for system maintenance.

Under the hood, such patches fulfill two tasks:

  • Security architecture: Closing potential vulnerabilities in the kernel structure against homebrew and jailbreak attempts.
  • Troubleshooting: Microcode adjustments to the operating system to catch loading errors in the dashboard.

Sony typically tests major functional enhancements in advance through its in-house beta program. Since this patch was not pre-tested, relevant UI revisions remain pending for the time being. With an active internet connection and automatic downloads enabled, the download will occur automatically when the console is switched on.

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Sony primarily uses these minor updates for its own system architecture. Behind the scenes, the company patches security vulnerabilities at the kernel level to close potential entry points for homebrew software or exploits. This secures the platform. For the end user, the visible benefit remains exactly zero.

It remains purely a mandatory update for the system architecture. The update to version 26.05-13.60.00 brings no new everyday features, but is absolutely necessary to continue using the PlayStation Network services without restrictions.

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