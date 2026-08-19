PS5: Sony has new DualSense Edge controller revision certified

Sony has listed a revised model of the PS5 Pro controller with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under the identifier CFI-ZCP2. The confidentiality period for the registration documents expires on January 31, 2027, which strongly suggests a release window in the first quarter of 2027.

This is evident from documents that were first posted in the ResetEra forum. popped up are. The crucial clue lies in the details: While the first edition of the Pro Controller, available since the beginning of 2023, bears the model number CFI-ZCP1, the agency lists the new device under CFI-ZCP2.

The expiration of the embargo periods signals the launch window.

The product photos, test setups, and manual submitted with this document have been placed under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) by Sony. The expiration date for this confidentiality is January 31, 2027.

Regulatory filings of this kind are a reliable indicator for Sony. While the end of the confidentiality period rarely coincides exactly with the first day of sales, it historically marks the boundary for the official announcement and the immediately following sales launch. A release in the first quarter of 2027 is therefore likely.

Efficiency instead of redesign

Manufacturers rarely use such revisions for complex design changes. Naturally, the file doesn't specify exactly which internal components Sony is replacing. Cost reductions in manufacturing, revised board layouts, or a change of suppliers for radio chips are likely.

Hardware feature DualSense Edge (CFI-ZCP1) Expected Revision (CFI-ZCP2) battery capacity 1.050 mAh (approx. 4–6 hours runtime) Efficiency boost / potentially larger battery Embroidery technology Analog potentiometers (modular) Potentiometer or TMR / Hall effect Modularity Modules can be exchanged without tools Unchanged (modular system remains) EU conformity Battery replacement possible with tools Full alignment with EU Battery Regulation 2027

One weakness of the current Edge is its meager battery life. The limited space available due to the integrated modular system forced Sony to use a 1.050 mAh battery in 2023 – significantly less than the 1.560 mAh of the standard DualSense. By the end of 2025, Sony had already revised the standard controller under the designation CFI-ZCT2W: Reducing the number of internal components and optimizing the circuit board layout (BDM-060) noticeably improved efficiency. It seems likely that the Edge will now receive the same architectural adjustments.

Specials regarding new EU Ecodesign requirements for batteries These regulations only apply to a limited extent. Although the EU requires that batteries in handheld devices and peripherals be replaceable with standard tools from 2027 onwards, the DualSense Edge already meets this requirement today due to its easily detachable housing.

Anyone hoping for reverb sticks out of the box should lower their expectations. Sony makes a good profit from the sale of separate analog replacement modules. Revision CFI-ZCP2 is likely primarily a supply chain maintenance update and an efficiency upgrade for the circuit board. DualSense Edge owners don't need to worry about the revision – but new buyers in 2027 will probably simply get the more refined hardware.