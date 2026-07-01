PS6: The most important question about the hardware has been indirectly answered by Sony

Sony will stop producing physical game discs for all new PlayStation titles in January 2028, thus dictating the technical direction of the PS6 as a purely digital console.

With this step, the possibility of purchasing new releases on optical media in stores will be eliminated from this date onwards. It is not entirely coincidental that the market launch of the next-gen console will fall within the same period, even though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The final transition to digital pricing sovereignty

The announcement by Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony, sets a definitive end date for physical console games. From January 2028, new titles will be distributed exclusively through the PlayStation Store and as digital license keys in retail stores. The logic behind this is simple: Sony is eliminating the costs of pressing plants, packaging, and global logistics, and reducing retail margins. While existing PS4 and PS5 discs will continue to be produced, new software will only exist as bit-based licenses on Sony's servers.

Industry reactions confirm the long-awaited system change. Mat Piscatella, a renowned industry analyst, commented on the decision matter-of-factly: "New physical video games will only exist as long as console manufacturers allow them to. I've been saying that for years, and here we are." The market no longer decides for itself. Sony is depriving it of its physical foundation.

New physical video games will last only as long as the console manufacturers allow them to.Been saying this for years, and here we are. Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-07-01T12:36:39.960Z

The PS6 hardware strategy: The modular drive as an alibi

This decision has a significant impact on the hardware design of the upcoming PlayStation 6. A built-in optical drive in the base version of the PS6 is now almost certainly ruled out. Without new software, it has lost all justification.

Technically, a different scenario is likely, depending on the circumstances. Sony will probably design the PS6 in such a way that the current modular disc drive from the PS5 can still be used via a standardized interface. This saves on development costs. The drive will then become purely a legacy accessory for older collections. Or, even more simply: they'll tell users to keep their PS5s.

At the same time, Sony will strategically make the disc as unattractive as possible. Higher prices for the optional drive as production decreases, the absence of retail discounts, and the disappearance of the used market will gradually erase physical media from consumers' minds. The transformation to a closed ecosystem is thus complete.

The production halt in January 2028 marks the final step towards absolute digital dependence. No more true ownership of new games, no refinancing through resale, and complete subjugation to the PlayStation Store's pricing. The PS6 will become a digital-only console, with the disc drive at best serving as an expensive accessory for the past. Anyone who wants to own physical games should start collecting now.