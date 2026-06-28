PS6 threatens to break the $1000 mark: Pure material costs are exploding.

The pure production of the upcoming PS6 will be drastically more expensive for Sony than expected, making a final sales price of under $1.000 for end customers increasingly unrealistic.
The well-known hardware insider Kepler_L2 reports a massive increase in material costs over the past three months. His statements align with... recent analyst assessments.
Cost explosion in components
The hardware leaker Kepler_L2, who is considered reliable corrected He has revised his own forecasts for the PS6's Bill of Materials (BOM) upwards. While the estimate for the components alone was around $760 in March of this year, this figure has increased by another $200 due to the ongoing component shortage, sharply rising RAM and memory prices, and inflation. This brings the current manufacturing costs for the next-gen console to approximately $960 per unit.
This figure only represents the foundation of the total costs. Transport, packaging, marketing, and years of research and development costs are not included in this sum.
Sony is facing a significant profitability problem. Historically, console manufacturers often sell their hardware at a loss at launch in order to monetize the base through software sales and subscriptions. For the PS4, the loss per unit was around $60, and for the PS5, it was in the single digits. However, a bill of materials (BOM) of $960 means that even with a retail price of $999, Sony would have to subsidize the console with a three-figure loss per unit. With ten million units sold, this would generate a shortfall of over one billion dollars.
Delaying the PS6 release is not a solution
Despite the dire forecasts, a delay of the console beyond the targeted year of 2027 is unlikely. Market analyses for 2027 and 2028 show no relief in the commodity markets, but rather predict further increases in prices for semiconductors and memory components. Waiting would therefore potentially drive production costs even higher.
At the same time, the entire price structure of the gaming industry is shifting upwards. Valve had to announce its new Steam Machine for $1.049, Microsoft recently raised prices again for its existing Xbox models, and figures are already circulating for the next-gen console from Redmond (Project Helix) that are approaching the $1.000 mark. Anyone hoping for a cheaper alternative will be disappointed. A digital version of the PS6 without a disc drive for $999 is currently considered internally to be the best possible scenario for consumers. Definitely not cheap.
The classic console market as we know it no longer exists in terms of pricing. A PS6 for $1.000 completely breaks with the tradition of affordable living room hardware and pushes the hobby into the premium sector. For gamers, this means: the days when €500 to €600 was enough for the next generation are over. Anyone wanting next-gen graphics will have to budget from 2027 onwards that were previously reserved for PC gamers.
That's perfectly fine. But SSDs should be 2TB as standard. Then I think €1.000 is really reasonable. However, it will very likely cost more. The jump to the current PRO model wouldn't be that big then. Doesn't that one cost €899 now?
That's okay.
It will be bought anyway.
It doesn't matter. Some people spend over €1300 on a phone every year 🤷🏼♂️ so this console is a steal.
But for that money you get a lot of enjoyable leisure time in return.
"The statements align with recent analyst assessments." If analysts are already "assessing"... Analysts are the kind of people who can't get anything right. But corporations see their oracles as confirmation that this is how it has to be, and that they can then raise prices. After all, the analyst predicted it. 🤪
That's just how it is 🤷🏼♂️ We've had plenty of time to save ☺️
Luxury item 😂😂
Dude, the PS6 isn't even built yet…
My tip, and I had already suspected this before all the nonsense started about "everything will stay the same here!"
Playstation 6 at release €1199 and later on ↗️ because, well, everything has to get more expensive.
The Playstation 6 Pro, which was released four years later, cost €1399 at launch, with an open-ended price tag to follow ↗️
It doesn't matter whether material costs explode or the storage capacity needs to be increased, we'll always be given an excuse. We've experienced it time and again over the past five years, whether it was the initial surprise at the annual utility bill, whether we now feel like vomiting as soon as we pull up to the gas pump, or whether we get that uneasy feeling in our stomach when we'd most like to rip off the cashier at our trusted supermarket.
All of this was forced and introduced, and it won't return to "normal." We chose it and stood by, we observed it and participated, nodding and applauding.
It works.
We have become so manipulated and/or exhausted by this that we are no longer capable of resistance. We, as citizens and consumers, have been manipulated precisely at that point.
where they want us.
You're right. What I find worst of all is when people defend a billion-dollar conference as if the bigwigs were our best buddies. They don't care about any of this if we can't afford it; if we don't consume diligently, we'll be replaced by the modern audience, who see game design as their salvation. And the modern audience doesn't care about PlayStation as a brand or the legacy behind it. They buy the console just to own it, as a lifestyle product, but the real fans can't afford it. There's a reason why hardware sales are around 100 million, but games barely break 10 million. And not all games have gotten worse; on the contrary, in terms of gameplay and technology, we're at peak levels. It's just the storytelling that's gotten worse, but that's a whole other topic. As a consumer, you don't have a choice: either buy now or pay double or triple later. I bought a second PS5 Slim for €419 (in case my launch PS5 breaks down at some point) and a Switch 2 for the same price. I'm even considering buying a Series X for E-Day and Gears 4 & 5. I already have an Ally X and the games run great on it, but with today's consumer-driven systems, you never know where you stand with these companies. There's simply no planning security, and that's always been the great strength of console hardware.
You're completely wrong about saying that consumers have no choice. PlayStation has lost me as a premium customer. I still have a PS5 Pro and PS+ Premium, but I spend my "big" money on games on PC.
PlayStation lured me in with 4K and 120fps, but in the end, even the first-party games from 2022 couldn't manage more than 30fps at high resolution. Especially since I'd treated myself to a 65-inch OLED for this generation, and while Performance Mode runs smoothly, it's just blurry. So, I upgraded my PC...
If prices stay as they are now, then as a consumer you can say no and simply enjoy what you have for longer.
Why do you think there's no gameplay footage of GTA 6? Because it'll be running at 30 fps and the PC gaming community will laugh themselves silly.
If they released GTA 6 at the same time, it would be striking how little the consoles are actually capable of. That's why the new PlayStation is coming next year; GTA 6 will look much better on it, and the PC release will also be more reasonable for console players. Some will complain about the price, others will buy it. You, as the consumer, decide what you allow companies to do to you.
Yes, it's possible you can see the difference on your 65-inch screen, but my monitor is smaller, or rather, the viewing distance to my living room TV is further away, so for me personally, full HD is fine. What's really unacceptable is 30fps and 720p. Of course, I could say it's your own fault for buying such a large TV, but as you said, people use what they have, and why should I buy a new TV now if most publishers can't even achieve 4K at 60fps? My point was more that we won't see any more graphical leaps. You'd have to be sitting at least a meter away to see that the blade of grass in the corner is more detailed than, for example, on the base PS5. The graphical leap is no longer commensurate with the cost; for most people, GTA 6 at 30fps will be perfectly adequate. We already know the excuses: "I don't see any difference, blah blah." I honestly don't see any difference at 4k; I'd have to be sitting right next to it, which is impossible for most people due to back problems. 😅
The thing is, you don't know it. You know bread, cheese, and tomato sauce, but you've never tried it as a pizza, warm from the oven, so how am I supposed to explain to you that it makes a huge difference?
I've been enjoying my multiplatform gaming since 2024 in a quality that the PS6 won't even be able to match, which is why the PC is increasingly leaving the PlayStation behind.
If you ever get an OLED TV and a decent machine, then we'll talk again.