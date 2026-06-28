PS6 threatens to break the $1000 mark: Pure material costs are exploding.

The pure production of the upcoming PS6 will be drastically more expensive for Sony than expected, making a final sales price of under $1.000 for end customers increasingly unrealistic.

The well-known hardware insider Kepler_L2 reports a massive increase in material costs over the past three months. His statements align with... recent analyst assessments.

Cost explosion in components

The hardware leaker Kepler_L2, who is considered reliable corrected He has revised his own forecasts for the PS6's Bill of Materials (BOM) upwards. While the estimate for the components alone was around $760 in March of this year, this figure has increased by another $200 due to the ongoing component shortage, sharply rising RAM and memory prices, and inflation. This brings the current manufacturing costs for the next-gen console to approximately $960 per unit.

This figure only represents the foundation of the total costs. Transport, packaging, marketing, and years of research and development costs are not included in this sum.

Sony is facing a significant profitability problem. Historically, console manufacturers often sell their hardware at a loss at launch in order to monetize the base through software sales and subscriptions. For the PS4, the loss per unit was around $60, and for the PS5, it was in the single digits. However, a bill of materials (BOM) of $960 means that even with a retail price of $999, Sony would have to subsidize the console with a three-figure loss per unit. With ten million units sold, this would generate a shortfall of over one billion dollars.

Delaying the PS6 release is not a solution

Despite the dire forecasts, a delay of the console beyond the targeted year of 2027 is unlikely. Market analyses for 2027 and 2028 show no relief in the commodity markets, but rather predict further increases in prices for semiconductors and memory components. Waiting would therefore potentially drive production costs even higher.

At the same time, the entire price structure of the gaming industry is shifting upwards. Valve had to announce its new Steam Machine for $1.049, Microsoft recently raised prices again for its existing Xbox models, and figures are already circulating for the next-gen console from Redmond (Project Helix) that are approaching the $1.000 mark. Anyone hoping for a cheaper alternative will be disappointed. A digital version of the PS6 without a disc drive for $999 is currently considered internally to be the best possible scenario for consumers. Definitely not cheap.

The classic console market as we know it no longer exists in terms of pricing. A PS6 for $1.000 completely breaks with the tradition of affordable living room hardware and pushes the hobby into the premium sector. For gamers, this means: the days when €500 to €600 was enough for the next generation are over. Anyone wanting next-gen graphics will have to budget from 2027 onwards that were previously reserved for PC gamers.