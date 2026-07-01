PS6 not until 2028? Why analysts expect a later release.

Sony's announced discontinuation of disc drives in 2028 has thrown a wrench into the rumored timelines. Market analysts now estimate that the PS6 will therefore not be released until late 2028.

While the gaming community and industry insiders had previously targeted 2027 for the generational shift, a recent prediction is sparking new discussions. Following Sony's official announcement that production of physical discs will cease in January 2028, the prediction now appears to be 2027. to adjustThe market research firm Ampere draws concrete conclusions for the next generation from this.

According to the Analyst Piers Harding-Rolls A PS6 launch before this deadline is almost impossible. Experts now estimate the release window to be no earlier than the end of 2028.

“Firstly, we believe this almost certainly means the PS6 won’t launch until 2028 at the earliest,” he said. “Ampere currently expects the console to launch in late 2028. […] Sony will look for any way to reduce the cost of its next-gen console, and this is an easy way to do that,” he added.

Why the forecast for 2028 makes sense

The logic behind this assessment is closely linked to Sony's digital roadmap. From a business perspective, it would be unusual to launch a new console generation in the middle of such a radical transition phase for the entire ecosystem. The old era of physical games must officially end before the PS6 can be considered a potential successor. purely digital platform saw the light of day.

For gamers, this expert opinion means that the current PS5 generation could remain our primary hardware for significantly longer than previously thought. While this additional time could help development studios push the current-gen hardware even further, it means that impatient tech enthusiasts will have to postpone their next-gen anticipation for now.

Since this is an analyst's assessment and not yet an official announcement from Sony regarding the PS6, there is naturally room for speculation. Nevertheless, the forecast dampens expectations of an imminent generational shift and suggests a longer lifespan for the PS5.

What do you think of the analysts' assessment? Do you believe the PS5 will really remain our main console until the end of 2028, or will Sony surprise us sooner?