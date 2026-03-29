PS6: Initial BOM estimate allays concerns about inflated price

Sony is significantly raising prices for the PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal next week. This has sparked fears that the PS6 could cost more than $1000. According to well-known leaker KeplerL2, the PS6's manufacturing costs are estimated to be above current levels. If Sony subsidizes it, the market price could be around $699.

Despite these high production costs of an estimated $760, a moderate selling price is realistic – provided that Sony is willing to cross-subsidize the hardware again at the beginning of its life cycle.

Hardware costs driven by expensive storage.

The estimated bill of materials (BOM) of approximately $760 is based on a configuration that currently includes a 1 TB Gen5 SSD but no optical drive. While omitting the drive only slightly reduces costs, it is primarily the high-speed storage and semiconductor prices that are impacting the budget.

For comparison:

PS5 (2020): The BOM at launch was around $450 US dollars, and the selling price was $499 US dollars.

The BOM at launch was around $450 US dollars, and the selling price was $499 US dollars. PS6 (estimated): A BOM of $760 would mean a substantial loss of $60 per unit sold at a price of $699 – without marketing or distribution costs.

Other market observers and analysts, such as Dr. Serkan Toto, believe that, in light of the recent developments... Price increases for the PS5 and PS5 Pro Prices in the range of 900 to 1.000 US dollars are even possible should Sony deviate from its strategy of heavy subsidization.

Competition and market strategy

A key factor in pricing will be the competition. Microsoft is apparently planning "Project Helix," a console that functions more like a hybrid PC and is also likely to enter the high-end price range. "The question is whether Sony will even bother trying [to lower the price], since Xbox is no longer a direct competitor."

Should Microsoft abandon the mass market for classic consoles and position Project Helix as a premium product above $1.000, the pressure on Sony to keep the PS6 artificially cheap would disappear.

Cross-gene as a necessary evil?

The combination of high hardware prices and economic uncertainty could lead to the PS6 It's having a tough start. Matthew Cassells, founder of Alderon Games, warns that PS5 or PS5 Pro owners will hesitate to upgrade to the new generation if prices exceed €700. The result would be an extremely long cross-generation phase, during which new games would continue to be limited by the older hardware in order to reach a sufficient customer base.

The PlayStation 6 will impress us technically, but the price of €499 for a new top-of-the-line console is definitively a thing of the past. Even if Sony aims for $699, the console will remain a luxury item. The PS5 Pro will likely remain the benchmark for longer than expected, as the PS6's price represents a hurdle that many will only overcome after the first price reductions.