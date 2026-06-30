PS6 Handheld: AMD leak confirms Zen 6 low-power cores

A new Linux kernel patch from AMD confirms the development of a dedicated low-power CPU core for the upcoming Zen 6 architecture. This is evident from an official code contribution by the chip manufacturer.

This new feature provides the first solid evidence that the circulating specifications for a portable PlayStation 6 ("Project Canis") are based on actual hardware plans. Until now, reports of a hybrid CPU architecture with highly efficient cores were considered pure speculation. Now, there is technical confirmation of the existence of this core category.

The Linux patch solves AMD's most difficult problem

In the x86 topology of the Linux kernel, AMD engineer Vishal Badole introduced an extension that defines a third type in addition to the known performance and efficiency cores (Zen 6 and Zen 6c): the low-power core (LP).

According to the documentation, this type of chip controls minimum clock speeds for background processes and idle scenarios. AMD is thus copying Intel's three-stage approach from the "Lunar Lake" generation. This saves crucial milliwatts when running on battery power.

For a handheld design, this discovery is the crucial piece of the puzzle. The leaked PS6 handheld specifications They were talking specifically about a six-core CPU, divided into four dense Zen 6 cores (Zen 6c) and two dedicated low-power cores. AMD's official implementation of this specific low-power type in the kernel validates the leaked layout of the custom APU. Pure desktop processors simply don't require this extreme granularity in idle power savings.

Technical specifications in comparison

The rumored hardware specifications of the PlayStation 6 handheld position the device far above current PC handhelds such as the Asus ROG Ally X or the Steam Deck in terms of performance.

Component Leaked Specification (PS6 Handheld) Context / Relevance Central Processing Unit (CPU) AMD Zen 6 (4x Zen 6c + 2x Zen 6 LP) Three-stage hybrid layout to maximize battery life Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) AMD RDNA 5 (16 Compute Units) Including dedicated neural arrays for AI upscaling Random Access Memory (RAM) 24 GB LPDDR5X (192-bit bus) Approximately 30% less bandwidth/amount than the home PS6 Storage M.2 NVMe SSD + MicroSD Express Enables native installation of next-gen titles

No second debacle like the Xbox Series S bottleneck

The biggest concern for game developers with hybrid console generations traditionally concerns RAM. Microsoft's Xbox Series S, with its restrictive 10 GB of RAM, demonstrated how severely a scaled-down hardware variant can hinder game development for years. This scenario doesn't appear to be developing with the PS6 handheld.

With an expected 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the handheld falls just short of the anticipated limit of the home console. Developers will primarily need to downscale assets for the mobile display in terms of resolution, without having to radically reduce the fundamental geometry or game logic. The handheld won't be a hindrance to the next generation. Its architecture uses the same instruction set base as the home PS6, allowing for ports without the monolithic overhead of additional development.

The Linux kernel patch turns a vague rumor into a highly probable hardware project. Sony is technically preparing to establish a dual-track next-gen ecosystem, as was recently demonstrated. hinted at by Sony itselfA native PS6 experience in handheld format is technically feasible, without the portable version slowing down the home console. However, the price for this uncompromising hardware foundation will be high. Subsidized hardware for €399 is a thing of the past.