PS6 & Handheld Leak: Insider Calculations See a €1.000 Console on the Horizon

Massive leaks regarding Sony's hardware plans reveal a costly dual strategy. The PS6 could target a price of €900, while a dedicated PS6 handheld is intended to bridge the gap to mobile gaming.

The era of €500 consoles is drawing to a close. Despite recent hopes for a cheap PS6 Recent data from the supply chain and insider estimates indicate that Sony is investing heavily in hardware for the next generation, which could drive costs for end users to dizzying heights. The exploding prices for RAM and tariffs are particularly impacting these calculations.

PS6 and Handheld: Sony's answer to PC handhelds and high-end gaming

Downtown the leaks Two new APU designs from AMD are available: Orion for the home PS6 and Canis for a full-fledged handheldUnlike PlayStation Portal, “Canis” is designed to natively render games and serve as a bridge between PS4, PS5 and future PS6 titles.

PS6 “Orion”: The goal is a tenfold performance increase in ray tracing compared to the PS5. With 30 GB of GDDR7 RAM and a chiplet architecture, Sony is targeting the absolute high-end segment.

The goal is a tenfold performance increase in ray tracing compared to the PS5. With 30 GB of GDDR7 RAM and a chiplet architecture, Sony is targeting the absolute high-end segment. PS6 Handheld “Canis”: A portable powerhouse with 24 GB of RAM and a 3nm APU, which in docking mode should achieve approximately 50 to 75% of the rasterization performance of a PS5.

The cost breakdown provided by Moore's Law is Dead and Zuby_Tech clearly illustrates the problem. The RAM alone for the PS6 "Orion" is currently estimated at around $300 – that's more than half the total retail price of a current PS5. Added to this are uncertainties due to potential import duties (30% Tariff Protection), which could theoretically push the price of a PS6 up to $949.

Insider calculations for the PS6 generation

Strategic shift away from the mass market?

Historically, Sony has often subsidized hardware to generate profits through software sales. However, the profit margin on the PS5 was already thin, and the expected price increases for DRAM and NAND memory in 2026 (up to 70%) leave little room for competitive pricing.

Sony appears to be preparing to split the PlayStation brand in two: a premium living room experience for enthusiasts willing to pay €800 or more, and a “Canis” ecosystem targeting the handheld market (Steam Deck, ROG Ally).

Should Microsoft launch its Xbox Project Helix at over $1.000 simultaneously, Sony would paradoxically benefit. The PS6 would suddenly appear to be the more affordable option in direct comparison. Such an anchor price effect could definitively cement the acceptance of €800-€900 consoles in the mass market.

It's important to put this into perspective: These calculations are based on current component prices. No one can reliably predict what the market situation, semiconductor availability, and global supply chains will look like in a year or at the time of the actual release. The hardware industry is volatile; a massive drop in memory chip prices could just as quickly shift the balance in favor of consumers as a renewed shortage could drive prices even higher.

If these figures are accurate, gaming on the PS6 will become a luxury. Gamers must prepare for a hardware generation where the base console's price point is where special editions used to end. The silver lining: The "Canis" handheld could become the gateway drug to the next generation for around 500 to 600 euros – albeit with a willingness to compromise on resolution.