PS6: Handheld model as the reason for the end of disc support?

A planned PS6 handheld is said to be the primary reason why Sony is completely foregoing integrated disc drives in the next generation of consoles. This strategy is intended to guarantee an identical software base for the home console and the handheld device, thus preventing platform fragmentation.

A handheld device with a physical drive is technically and economically impossible, according to the industry expert. Moore's Law is Dead If Sony were to equip the home console PS6 with an integrated disc drive, buyers would face a split library. Games on discs would not be playable on the handheld.

The modular backdoor for PS4 and PS5 libraries

To prevent this disadvantage from arising in the first place, Sony is unifying the software base for purely digital distribution. This transforms the handheld from a secondary console into a fully-fledged, mobile alternative. Buyers will now only have to choose between maximum performance on a TV or portability.

Backward compatibility with physical media doesn't necessarily die as a result, it just becomes more expensive. Sony could plan an external peripheral solution via USB-C. This would allow the existing modular PS5 drive to be used with the PS6. This has immense advantages for the platform holder. Production of the base console becomes cheaper, the form factor shrinks, and supply chains are optimized. Those who want to continue using their old PS4 and PS5 discs will have to pay the additional hardware costs for the external drive themselves. Physical support will go from being standard to an optional niche product.

Short-term decision surprises development studios

Partner studios and second-party developers were apparently completely blindsided by this strategic about-face. Reports from developer circles indicate that no advance notice was given. The studios learned of the plans at the same time as the public.

This suggests an extremely short-term decision by Sony's top management. The reason for this is the exploding manufacturing costs of current semiconductors. Sony needs to secure the PS6's profit margin through its own PlayStation Store. Without intermediaries and used discs, Sony completely controls the software market.

Discontent in the industry and Sony's wait-and-see approach

Within development studios, disappointment prevails regarding the forced digital age. Smaller teams, in particular, use physical versions as a marketing tool and collector's item. Download codes alone, packaged in plastic sleeves, are considered inferior in the industry.

Sony ignored This online protest is currently being pursued consistently. The PR department is playing for time. Unpopular decisions are deliberately made years before the actual PS6 launch. By the time the console is in stores, the community's collective anger has usually subsided. It's simple, but effective.

For gamers, this development signifies the definitive end of the traditional console market. The loss of control over one's own game collection is thus sealed, as prices in the PSN Store will remain consistently high due to a lack of competition. Nevertheless, the market will find ways to offer you physical versions in the form of Collector's Editions, albeit with a code-in-the-box.

Those who own a physical library will have to prepare for additional hardware investments in external drives. The convenience of seamlessly switching between a PS6 home console and a PS6 handheld comes at a high price: the loss of the used market.