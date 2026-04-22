PS6 handheld: Premium strategy instead of price war against Nintendo

Sony might forgo a price war with the Nintendo Switch 2 for the upcoming PS6 handheld and instead position the device as a high-priced premium product. According to estimates from the industry podcast "Broken Silicon," the device will cost at least $499 to clearly differentiate itself from the competition in terms of technology and quality.

The strategy behind the codename "Canis" is clear: Sony doesn't want a second PlayStation Portal, but a native powerhouse that bridges the gap to the PS6. While Nintendo is targeting the mass market with the Nintendo Switch 2, Sony is aiming for enthusiasts willing to pay more for increased performance and a higher-quality casing. A price of $449 is considered unlikely – the $500 mark is the psychological and financial target.

The dock: Simple connection for 30% more performance

Unlike complex eGPU solutions, the PS6 handheld's dock will remain technically simple. It primarily serves as a power supply and interface to the TV. Costs for Sony will remain low – estimates suggest material costs in the single-digit dollar range for the plastic housing, since a charger must be included anyway.

The real highlight is the thermal control:

Handheld mode: Clock speeds are limited to improve battery life.

Clock speeds are limited to improve battery life. Stationary mode: Once the device is plugged in, the fan can spin faster. This allows for a performance increase of approximately 30%.

Once the device is plugged in, the fan can spin faster. This allows for a performance increase of approximately 30%. Upscaling: This additional power is sufficient to deliver a clean picture on 4K displays using FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) or Sony's own PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution).

To avoid marketing overload, Sony will reportedly forgo a wide variety of variants at launch. There will be no choice between different storage sizes or display types. Only years after the release is a "budget version" conceivable, in which Sony might, for example, forgo the expensive OLED panel or reduce the internal storage. At launch, the handheld is intended to stand alone as a clear statement.

The hardware bridge to the PS6

Technically, the PS6 handheld according to leaks It's tightly integrated with the upcoming PS6 architecture. It's designed not only to natively play PS4 and PS5 titles, but also to function as part of the PS6 ecosystem. With an RDNA 5-based GPU and Zen 6c cores, the device is far more powerful than a Switch 2, justifying the higher price. Sony isn't repeating the mistake of the PS Vita here, but is instead focusing on full integration.

Quality comes at a price – and Sony is charging a hefty price for the PS6 handheld. Anyone wanting high-end performance in a pocket-sized format will likely have to dig deep into their pockets.