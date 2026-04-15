The PS6 handheld is expected to offer full backward compatibility for PS5 and PS4 games.

According to leaked internal documents, Sony's upcoming PS6 handheld will natively support PS4 and PS5 titles, including native ray tracing features.

The new PlayStation handheld, developed under the APU codename "Canis," features full backward compatibility, encompassing not only the current PS5 library but also PS4 games and future PS6 titles. A key technical aspect is hardware support for ray tracing, ensuring that even games where this graphical feature cannot be disabled will remain playable.

The hardware architecture of the "Canis" handheld

The information comes from internal Sony Interactive Entertainment documents, which hardware insider Moore's Law Is Dead discussed in his recent podcast Broken Silicon. addresses Therefore, the integration of existing libraries is not an optional feature, but a core component of the system architecture.

"They explicitly state that it plays PS6, PS5 and PS4 games," MLID reported, citing the leaked documents.

This marks a strategic turning point. While Sony sacrificed backward compatibility during the transition from the PS3 to the PS4 due to the switch from the complex Cell architecture to x86 hardware, they are now maintaining a consistent architecture. The documents also mention "RDNA5 Area Optimizations." This suggests that Sony is already relying on future graphics technologies from AMD to achieve high efficiency while maintaining a compact design.

Focus on energy efficiency and EU regulation

A striking detail of the leaks is the focus on the so-called “Low Power Mode“and optimized power consumption. Sony seems to be particularly focused on the strict regulatory requirements of the EU. Since Europe is the most important market for PlayStation, the hardware must be efficient enough to meet legal standards while also ensuring acceptable battery life in handheld mode.”

Interestingly, from a technical perspective, the optimization process doesn't begin only after release. According to MLID, developers are already working on specific adjustments for their current PS5 titles.

Assets & Textures: Assets are specifically created for a "low power mode".

Assets are specifically created for a "low power mode". Scalability: Games are programmed to run smoothly on mobile hardware even before it has been officially announced.

Games are programmed to run smoothly on mobile hardware even before it has been officially announced. Seamless transition: The goal is an ecosystem where switching between home console and handheld is possible without additional purchases or compatibility issues.

The market for handheld PCs (Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally) and the success of the Nintendo Switch have changed gamers' expectations. An isolated platform like the PlayStation Vita, which required its own proprietary library, would no longer be competitive today.

The comparison shows that Sony is using the PS5 architecture to position the handheld as a mobile extension of its existing ecosystem. The mention of PS6 compatibility in the documents also suggests that the handheld will either be released shortly after the next console generation, or, according to reports, only after the console launch.

If the leaks prove true, players won't buy a new platform for which they first have to painstakingly build a library. Anyone who already owns 100 PS4 or PS5 games can immediately continue playing them on mobile.