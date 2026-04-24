PS6 Handheld: Sony apparently informs internal studios, first leaks expected

Recent reports indicate that Sony recently informed PlayStation Studios about an upcoming handheld console within the PS6 ecosystem. This information leaked through a livestream that was apparently started accidentally.

The information comes from YouTuber and industry insider Spawn Wave during an episode of the "ClickR3" podcast. Apparently unaware that the broadcast was already live, he stated that PlayStation Studios had been informed today about plans for a PS6 handheld.

Spawn Wave also hinted that a detailed report from Insider Gaming would be forthcoming soon. It's noteworthy that the video in question was taken offline shortly after airing, underscoring the significance of the statement.

Strategy change or evolution?

This report joins a long line of rumors suggesting that Sony is moving away from pure streaming solutions like the PlayStation Portal and returning to native hardware. While the PlayStation Vita failed due to a lack of software support, the success of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch has rehabilitated the market for powerful handheld hardware.

A handheld companion to the PS6 would face massive technical challenges. To ensure compatibility with the home console, Sony would either have to rely on a cloud-hybrid solution or – which would be significantly more attractive to players – on a scalable architecture that natively renders PS6 titles with reduced detail.

However, patience is required. Since the PlayStation 6 is not expected before 2027 or 2028, any potential handheld counterpart is also in its early stages.

Native Hardware: Unlike the portal, this device could calculate games locally.

Unlike the portal, this device could calculate games locally. Ecosystem dependency: A PS6 handheld would make the PS5 and PS6 library available on mobile devices.

A PS6 handheld would make the PS5 and PS6 library available on mobile devices. Skepticism remains warranted: So far, this is an unconfirmed rumor without official confirmation or leaked specifications.

So far, this is an unconfirmed rumor without official confirmation or leaked specifications.

Should the information prove true, Sony is correcting the strategic error of the Vita era. A native handheld for the PS6 is technically plausible, provided the hardware efficiency of AMD's upcoming APU generations delivers the necessary performance per watt. Nevertheless, this report should be treated with caution: A "briefing" does not signify a finished product, but merely a guideline for the developers.