PS6 Handheld: Sony prioritizes mobile support over PS5 Pro

Sony has backported the new low-power mode of the PS5 and PS5 Pro to the very first version of the Software Development Kit (SDK 1.0). This massive technical effort allows developers to integrate the energy-saving function into their games without upgrading to modern SDK versions – a priority that Sony itself has denied the PS5 Pro.

Insider Moore's Law is Dead confirms this step in the current Broken Silicon podcast with an apparently available SDK documentation, thus providing the next piece of the puzzle for an upcoming PS6 handheld.

Strategic relevance before high-end optimization

In software development, the so-called backporting of features to outdated SDK versions is considered extremely tedious and costly. Sony has abandoned this approach for the Low-power mode selected, while support for the PS5 Pro only kicks in from SDK version 9.0 onwards.

This means in plain language:

PS5 Pro: Developers need to upgrade their code base to a current SDK, which often requires complex quality assurance (Q&A) and can break compatibility.

Developers need to upgrade their code base to a current SDK, which often requires complex quality assurance (Q&A) and can break compatibility. Power saver mode: A simple "switch" in the existing, old code environment is sufficient.

Sony is thus deliberately lowering the hurdles for energy saving mode to the absolute minimum in order to force widespread support across the entire PS5 catalog – regardless of the age of the game.

The "Canis" factor: Why all the effort?

The classification of this technical feat inevitably leads to a new hardware platform: the one that has been circulating for some time under the code name "Canis". PS6 handheldWhile the PS5 Pro caters to a niche market for enthusiasts, the backporting effort is aimed at the masses.

A handheld device must operate with limited power consumption (approximately 15 watts) and battery life. By integrating the Power Saver profile into older SDKs, Sony ensures that at the launch of mobile hardware, not only new titles but also classics from the PS5 launch phase will run efficiently on the handheld without significant porting effort.

Platform holders typically force developers to switch to new SDKs to use modern features. Sony's exception here underscores the strategic importance of this.

Compatibility: Avoiding errors that could occur during an SDK upgrade in old code.

Avoiding errors that could occur during an SDK upgrade in old code. Scalability: A “low power” profile, which is directly embedded in the core of the game, allows for a clean performance adjustment to mobile chipsets (presumably AMD RDNA 5 based) without the need to reprogram the game.

For current PS5 Pro owners, this news is sobering: Sony is investing more resources in backward compatibility and energy efficiency for future (mobile) hardware than in facilitating PS5 Pro optimizations. Should a PlayStation handheld be released in the future, it will be able to immediately access a vast library of optimized PS5 games thanks to SDK patches, games that run stably and efficiently in power-saving mode.