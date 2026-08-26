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PS6 & Handheld: Sony's shift from mass-market pricing to a premium platform

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PS6 pricing strategy before change of course: Rising storage costs could make Sony's new console and handheld significantly more expensive than planned.

PS6 Water Cooling

Sony originally planned the PS6 and its accompanying handheld as an aggressively priced hardware combination, modeled after the PS4. However, rising storage costs and a changing market environment are now forcing the company to make a strategic shift towards margins and subscriptions.

The original formula: the PS4 recipe for success

Sony apparently designed the basic architecture of the PS6 and its companion handheld with maximum cost efficiency in mind. The design followed the guiding principle of achieving a balanced ratio of manufacturing costs and system performance without engaging in unpredictable hardware experiments.

This approach was directly based on the PS4's 2013 launch strategy. Back then, Sony opted against highly complex specialty chips like the PS3's Cell processor, using standard AMD hardware and selling the console for €399. The result was rapid market penetration with a solid hardware profit margin.

Such a model binds users to the ecosystem early on. It secures long-term revenue through software sales.

AI boom forces course correction

According to the industry expert, this calculation is flawed. Moore's Law is Dead Under pressure from exogenous factors. The massive demand for RAM in the fields of artificial intelligence and server infrastructure is driving procurement prices for DRAM and NAND flash memory sustainably upwards.

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A fixed price target is hardly sustainable under these conditions. Sony is hesitating to make the final decision. Fixing the hardware specifications Outward. Waiting brings flexibility.

If component prices don't fall significantly before mass production begins, the option of aggressively priced entry-level hardware is no longer viable. Sony faces the choice of either drastically reducing the profit margin per unit sold or significantly increasing the console's retail price.

Higher price points instead of subsidies

The evidence points to a shift in focus. Instead of offsetting hardware losses with later software sales, the immediate profitability of the console is taking center stage. A more expensive PS6 shifts the target audience. Casual buyers are no longer a factor.

To offset the higher purchase price, monetization within the platform will have to be more intensive, as was recently the case. hinted at by Sony itselfThis inevitably means price increases for subscription services like PlayStation Plus, and digital exclusives or more expensive first-party games are the logical consequence of this architecture. Sony is shifting from a volume market to a revenue-based model.

The decade of heavily subsidized console hardware is over. If Sony shifts the PS6's focus from "cost competitive" to profitability, the barrier to entry for the next generation will be significantly higher than in 2020. Buyers will pay the storage price premium directly at checkout – or indirectly through ongoing subscription fees.

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Robert Perschel
26. August 2026 21: 32

Who still wants a PS6 now? You can't support Playstation anymore. Nobody's that stupid.

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