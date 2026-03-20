PS6: Mark Cerny confirms frame generation – but not before 2027

Mark Cerny, chief architect of PlayStation hardware, has confirmed the integration of machine learning-based frame generation for PlayStation platforms. In an interview with Digital Foundry, Cerny stated that the technology was developed jointly with AMD as part of "Project Amethyst." However, he explicitly ruled out a release in 2026.

PSSR and FSR Redstone are moving closer together

According to Cerny, the technical basis for Sony's current upscaling solution PSSR and AMD's new FSR Redstone is identical. Both use the same core algorithm, which was developed through the cooperation between Sony Interactive Entertainment and AMD.

While the current version of PSSR Since the console already uses AI upscaling, artificial frame interpolation – the so-called frame generation – is the next logical step. Cerny emphasized that they were very satisfied with the progress of the development and that a corresponding library would be released on PlayStation systems "at some point".

The hardware question: Pro or Next-Gen?

Cerny remained tight-lipped about which specific hardware will benefit from the ML frame generation, and whether that already includes the For PS5 or could be PS6. Since the technology is based on machine learning, two scenarios emerge:

PS5 Pro: The console already has the necessary AI hardware for PSSR. Implementing frame generation would technically be the next milestone for the mid-gen console.

The console already has the necessary AI hardware for PSSR. Implementing frame generation would technically be the next milestone for the mid-gen console. PlayStation 6: It is conceivable that Sony is reserving the computationally intensive AI frame interpolation as a key feature for the next generation of consoles in order to guarantee a significant performance leap.

Rejection of speculated patent features

Furthermore, Cerny addressed rumors surrounding a recently discovered patent. This patent described a method for dynamically adjusting the upscaler's precision to further reduce GPU load. Cerny clarified that this concept is not part of current PSSR or FSR development. Patents, he explained, are often purely business safeguards and not a guarantee of future products.

For PS5 Pro owners, the news is neither here nor there. On the one hand, the confirmation that a true AI frame generation is being developed is a clear indication of long-term tech support. On the other hand, the 2026 deadline means that we can't expect smoother frame rates through machine learning interpolation until 2027 at the earliest.

Compared to the PC market, where AMD's FSR Redstone is already making its mark on the RX 9000 series, the console market is lagging behind. However, the quality of the interpolated frames should be significantly higher than what previous, purely software-based FSR-3 solutions on consoles could achieve, thanks to the tight integration of hardware and software.