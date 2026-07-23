PS6 comes without a disc drive: This is why Sony is going all-digital from 2028 onwards.

The end of new physical PlayStation games from 2028 onwards paves the way for a PS6 without an optical drive. Former Santa Monica Studio employee Alanah Pearce sees this move as a deliberate maneuver to completely bypass the used and retail markets.

The ecosystem as a fortress

With this move, Sony is definitively forcing gamers into its own PlayStation Store. On PC, despite digital dominance, competition exists between Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG. On consoles, this market comparison disappears entirely with the demise of physical media. Sony dictates prices, discounts, and the availability of digital licenses without any competition.

"This is about so much more than just that. It's about future-proofing and Sony's current long-term strategy."

In its latest financial reports, the company is focusing more on monthly active users and total playtime. From management's perspective, every trip to a physical retail store represents a break in this digital chain of engagement. Those who no longer buy the plastic case don't even leave the ecosystem to make a purchase.

Subscription expansion and the path to the cloud

The strategy is sufficient according to Pearce Far beyond simply distributing software, PlayStation Plus is to be gradually transformed into a central entertainment platform that brings together video games, movies, TV series, and music. The move away from discs serves as a catalyst for a future based entirely on streaming and cloud services.

All PlayStation all the time.

Without a physical component, the game shrinks to the right to use it. If the server goes down, access disappears. That's the reality.

Eliminating the disc drive saves Sony manufacturing costs and secures the full profit margin on every digital purchase. For buyers, this development means the permanent loss of ownership rights to their games, as well as the end of reselling and lending. Anyone buying a PS6 accepts the PlayStation Store's monopoly as a factored-in standard.

According to Pearce, the end of disc production is therefore not a short-term cost-cutting measure, but rather a building block of a long-term strategy. Sony wants to consolidate the entire value chain – from the purchase to the use of games, films, music, and potentially cloud gaming in the future – within its own ecosystem. In this model, physical media, in their view, no longer have a place and actually hinder the company's strategic goals.