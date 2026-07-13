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PS6 cooling: Sony patents water cooling instead of liquid metal

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PS6 Water Cooling

According to a new patent, Sony could forgo liquid metal in the PS6. Instead, a water-based evaporation system would ensure reliable cooling.

Sony is expected to completely forgo liquid metal in the PS6 and instead rely on a closed, water-based evaporation system.

A newly surfaced patent from Sony describes A cooling solution based on multiple heat pipes with tapered and widened sections. A liquid – water, to be precise – circulates within these sealed tubes, dissipating heat through phase transitions from liquid to gaseous. The risky liquid metal used in the PlayStation 5 is thus a thing of the past.

Farewell to liquid risk

Liquid metal has extremely high thermal conductivity, but brings with it massive physical disadvantages in mass production. If a console remains exclusively vertical for years, the metal can sag unevenly downwards due to gravity. This results in incomplete contact with the APU die and localized overheating.

Sony already had to use additional barriers and milled grooves in the heat sink for the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro. improveto prevent leakage or displacement of the electrically conductive gallium alloy. With the PS6, the development department could now finally pull the plug on this experiment. This omission completely eliminates the risk of short circuits caused by leaking material in the event of casing damage.

The physics behind evaporation

The new patent solves the orientation problem mechanically through the geometry of the heat pipes. Several rod-shaped cooling pipes have specially shaped chambers that act as either a physical barrier or a collection basin, depending on the console's position.

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When the console is vertical, water collects in the expanded sections at the bottom of the pipes. These sections act as a reservoir, controlling the fill level and ensuring that the liquid evaporates precisely at the heat hotspots instead of flowing uncontrollably. The system utilizes both capillary action and gravity. It functions identically in any position.

PC technology for the living room

The vapor chamber principle has been standard in high-end PCs and graphics cards for years. Sony is now scaling this technology for the mass market using modified heat pipes. Compared to the classic combination of a copper block, standard heat pipes, and thermal paste, this phase-change cooling offers a significantly higher heat capacity per second.

The PS6 could run more thermally stable because water in a closed loop doesn't age or oxidize like conventional pastes or liquid metals. This increases the console's lifespan.

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REINSCHIFFER
14. July 2026 05: 20

Why would the liquid metal be risky on the PS5? It's been known for ages that the problem with liquid metal arose from improper handling. It wasn't a manufacturing defect on Sony's part. My console has been standing vertically since 2024 and it's running perfectly. How could it possibly sag? Ever heard of contact pressure?

1
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Shong Xina
14. July 2026 02: 33

The Xbox One X already had some of that 😅

0
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Sebastian Saushus
13. July 2026 22: 04

Given Sony's talent for hardware, it looks like someone put a vape in the box when it's standing upright.

0
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Andreas Schaefer
13. July 2026 22: 07

Good stuff! The iPhone 17 Pro, by the way, has a similar type of cooling – a “vapor chamber”, albeit much smaller.

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Sascha Ahcsas
14. July 2026 04: 15
Reply to  Andreas Schaefer

Andreas Schäfer has also had Xbox SeriesX/S from the beginning

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Crydog
13. July 2026 23: 14

Doesn't the Xbox One X/Series X already have a vampire chamber?
Anyway, I'm just curious about the handheld and whether they'll achieve a slimmer design compared to PC handhelds.

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