PS6: Mark Cerny provides clear clues about the architecture with PSSR

Sony’s PSSR is more than a PS5 Pro performance feature. It forms the architectural foundation for the PS6. Official discussion is pending, but the shift to proprietary tech is clear. Raw performance now relies on this image stability solution.

Reading between the lines of the recent Digital Foundry interview with PlayStation architect Mark Cerny, it becomes clearer than ever that the PS5 Pro is currently serving as a test environment for a long-term hardware strategy that places machine learning (ML) at the center of the graphics pipeline.

Mark Cerny's confirmation that PSSR was co-developed with AMD makes it clear: Sony is not building an isolated interim solution. This is a scalable architecture. It forms the foundation for the future PlayStation 6. Proprietary tech meets long-term strategy.

Project Amethyst as a bridging technology

The core of this development is internally codenamed Project Amethyst. This is a strategic Sony-AMD collaboration. The goal is standardizing machine learning-based graphics. AMD integrates these findings into FSR for PC. Sony uses identical machine learning models for console-optimized versions. This ensures maximum image stability.

One technical detail underscores the degree of specialization: While FSR upscaling on PCs typically uses 8-bit floating point, Sony employs 8-bit integer calculations for PSSR. This change in data type processing suggests a specific hardware adaptation of the PS5 Pro, optimized for maximum efficiency in machine learning operations – a design pattern that would be essential for a PS6 to achieve native 4K or even 8K resolutions without astronomical hardware costs.

Frame Generation and Ray Reconstruction

Mark Cerny also indicated that the cooperation extends beyond simple image sharpness. He mentioned a "corresponding Frame Generation Library" for PlayStation platforms in sight. Specifically, this means:

AI-assisted intermediate frame calculation: Similar to Nvidia's DLSS, future hardware could generate frames to artificially increase the frame rate.

Similar to Nvidia's DLSS, future hardware could generate frames to artificially increase the frame rate. Iterative improvement: ML models are trained over years. A technology debuting today on the PS5 Pro benefits from datasets that will gain massively in precision by the time the next generation is released.

ML models are trained over years. A technology debuting today on the PS5 Pro benefits from datasets that will gain massively in precision by the time the next generation is released. Ray Reconstruction: The denoising of ray tracing effects using AI is also a logical next step that conserves hardware resources.

Previously, a console generation change often meant a significant break in rendering logic. With PSSR and its underlying machine learning architecture, Sony is establishing a continuous development path. For gamers, this means that future leaps in graphics will be defined less by raw computing power (TFLOPS) and more by the efficiency of AI algorithms.

The PS5 Pro acts as a necessary link here. It validates the concept of firmly embedding machine learning hardware in the silicon. Should PSSR establish itself as a stable standard, the PS6 will likely be designed from day one to set significantly lower internal resolutions and deliver image quality through AI reconstruction that surpasses native rendering.

Sony is playing for time and efficiency here. PSSR is no longer just a nice extra; it's a clear signal that the era of pure rasterization is coming to an end. Anyone who buys a PS5 Pro is also funding the research and development for the PS6 architecture. Technically speaking, the move to dedicated machine learning units is long overdue to keep pace with PCs. This means that image quality will be more stable in the future, and hardware scaling between generations will be smoother.