PS6 Leak: 1TB SSD & no optical drive – salvation through AI compression?

Sony might opt ​​for a radical approach with the PS6, foregoing a disc drive altogether and using a relatively small 1TB SSD despite increasing data volumes. To address the storage space constraints, a new AI technology called Neural Texture Compression (NTC) is expected to drastically reduce game file sizes.

According to recent leaks from insider Kepler_L2, the PS6 will be equipped without a physical disc drive and with a 1TB SSD to reduce production costs. estimated 760 US dollars to be somewhat manageable per unit.

While 1 TB in 2026 sounds like a bad joke to many gamers – current AAA titles often already consume 100 GB or more – the solution likely lies in software architecture. By using Neural Texture Compression, textures could be packed so efficiently that a game that currently occupies 150 GB would only weigh in at just over 20 GB on the PS6.

Why 1 TB doesn't have to be a death sentence

The community's skepticism regarding limited storage is absolutely justified, but the technical approach is valid. If Sony actually provides an SDK that supports NTC, the equation changes completely for us gamers.

Efficiency: The technology promises up to 7 times higher compression than the current standard (BC7). This would mean that, despite potentially more complex assets, we would need less net memory per game than in the current generation.

The technology promises up to 7 times higher compression than the current standard (BC7). This would mean that, despite potentially more complex assets, we would need less net memory per game than in the current generation. Hardware costs: Flash memory remains a major cost driver in production. By limiting the physical storage to 1 TB, Sony can reduce production costs and hopefully keep the retail price below the critical €700 mark.

Flash memory remains a major cost driver in production. By limiting the physical storage to 1 TB, Sony can reduce production costs and hopefully keep the retail price below the critical €700 mark. Architectural advantage: Less data not only means more disk space, but also noticeably faster loading times and a significantly lower load on the console's data throughput. The system runs more efficiently overall.

The end of the disc era

The news about the missing drive is the real bitter pill for collectors and retail buyers. That Sony... PS6 The fact that the PS5 is planned as a purely digital console is the logical continuation of a trend that began in 2020 with the Digital Edition of the PS5. However, for the used market and fans of physical boxes on their shelves, this would be the final blow. Without competition from retailers, players would also lose control over the price of their library – we would be completely tied to the PlayStation Store. It remains unclear whether the current disc drive can be used optionally, which I consider likely.

We're seeing a massive shift in console design: performance is no longer generated solely through brute force (larger SSDs, more teraflops), but through intelligent algorithms. The PS6 appears to be becoming a "smart console" that relies on developers consistently using these new compression tools. If third-party studios are sloppy here, the 1TB drive will be full after just three games.

The PS6 will likely not be a hardware monster that overwhelms us with sheer storage capacity. It could be a system optimized for efficiency. Its success hinges on Neural Texture Compression. If it works as promised, we won't notice the limited storage. The end of the disc drive, however, is a compromise that many will only accept grudgingly in exchange for a more stable retail price.

Would a massively reduced storage requirement be a fair trade for you against the complete loss of the disc drive?