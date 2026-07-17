PS6 without a disc drive? Why the vinyl model could be a lifesaver for collectors.

The PS6 will likely be purely digital, while the end of discs is a done deal from 2028 onwards. However, a recent discussion provides a strong counter-argument for discs, or at least for collectors.
Sony is likely going all-in on digital distribution for the PS6. A radical move that seems logical internally, but completely misses the mark with the true desires of hardcore fans. (From the podcast of...) Moore's Law is Dead A model that could save the physical box is now being discussed. Not as a mass-produced item for the bargain bin, but as an expensive premium product for collectors. Essentially, the vinyl record for gamers.
More expensive, but cooler: The boutique model
Sony's analysts only look at the raw download numbers. But Gen Z is buying physical copies again. The emotional value of ownership is underestimated. Nobody wants to give a piece of paper with a download code for Christmas. A physical box on the shelf has weight. That's why the podcast hosts suggest: Digital versions remain at $70, while the physical version is released as a deluxe edition for $90. Complete with a substantial booklet and extras.
This isn't a step backwards. It's clever marketing. Those who just want to play the game will simply download it. Those who love the brand will pay the extra for the physical experience. Sony would even earn more money per unit this way. A win-win situation and an ideal opportunity to turn the PR message back into something positive.
The problem with the hardware
The idea is currently thwarted by the reality of the PS6 rumors. If the console no longer comes standard with a disc drive, even the most beautiful disc won't help. Then, an elaborate box alone will have to be the deciding factor. You buy the premium box in a store, get the download code immediately, and a few extras. Sounds appealing and could appease the various camps.
Most publishers will only make this effort to a limited extent. They want control over the store and the fees. But the boutique model perfectly illustrates what the industry loses when it ignores collectors. Digital licenses are ephemeral. A physical box is permanent.
The model could also be operated this way.
Sony outsources the pressing of discs and other components to external partners. They outsource everything from disc pressing and distribution to marketing, yet still take a cut. Even the development of a drive is outsourced, albeit with official certification from Sony. This is already common practice with third-party controllers, steering wheels, and charging stations.
Almost all the risk ends up with external partners. Physical media would only appeal to collectors, and the vast majority would buy digitally. For North America, I could very well imagine Limited Run Games, for example. They have experience and already a certain infrastructure. Some publishers should really consider this and enter into negotiations with Sony. Sony could find a fair compromise that way.
That doesn't solve the problem with the regular used games market, though. It would be simpler to resell used digital games…
Of course, Sony would have had that option if cost were truly the deciding factor. But since that's just a pretext and not the real reason for the decision, that possibility doesn't exist. No drive means no physical possibility.
If the game means something to me and the presentation is good, then yes. But it can't be a run-of-the-mill case. I want at least a booklet with instructions and an introduction, and/or some kind of poster, like the old GTA maps.
Completely ready for that! That would be a good solution!
If the entire game is on disc, then yes.
Without a disc drive – I think Sony is reserving the option to add one later, as with the PS5 Pro – Sony wouldn't just be alienating gamers who like to have full ownership of their purchased games, with the possibility of reselling them (which is what Sony wants to kill), but would also be taking away the possibility for film lovers to simply insert one of their films and watch it in 4k, while I wouldn't want to pay extra for a player (especially not from Sony).
I find it outrageous that the PS5 no longer supports 3D Blu-rays. Because of this, the PS4 Pro now has to be connected to the HDMI input in addition to the PS5 Pro. Hopefully, the PS6 will at least get an upgradeable drive so that PS5 games can be played.
A vinyl record belongs to me, just like a purchased film. It should be the same with games; I don't understand why Sony is trying to make this a problem.
Rob Crazysettler, you only own the data carrier or the disk, but nothing else.
Nobody cares about a physical box if it only contains a code 🤦🏻♂️
Thomas Novak, that's exactly how it looks.
Thomas Novak, that's the whole point (from Sony's perspective), it shouldn't be profitable to buy anywhere other than in the store... The code in the box thing might work for a year, until Sony pulls the plug and has absolute price control 😅
The idea of outsourcing physical distribution, like with vinyl records or 4K steelbooks, has come up repeatedly. Collectors would easily pay the prices, but Sony would naturally have to participate and offer a disc drive.