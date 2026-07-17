PS6 without a disc drive? Why the vinyl model could be a lifesaver for collectors.

The PS6 will likely be purely digital, while the end of discs is a done deal from 2028 onwards. However, a recent discussion provides a strong counter-argument for discs, or at least for collectors.

Sony is likely going all-in on digital distribution for the PS6. A radical move that seems logical internally, but completely misses the mark with the true desires of hardcore fans. (From the podcast of...) Moore's Law is Dead A model that could save the physical box is now being discussed. Not as a mass-produced item for the bargain bin, but as an expensive premium product for collectors. Essentially, the vinyl record for gamers.

More expensive, but cooler: The boutique model

Sony's analysts only look at the raw download numbers. But Gen Z is buying physical copies again. The emotional value of ownership is underestimated. Nobody wants to give a piece of paper with a download code for Christmas. A physical box on the shelf has weight. That's why the podcast hosts suggest: Digital versions remain at $70, while the physical version is released as a deluxe edition for $90. Complete with a substantial booklet and extras.

This isn't a step backwards. It's clever marketing. Those who just want to play the game will simply download it. Those who love the brand will pay the extra for the physical experience. Sony would even earn more money per unit this way. A win-win situation and an ideal opportunity to turn the PR message back into something positive.

The problem with the hardware

The idea is currently thwarted by the reality of the PS6 rumors. If the console no longer comes standard with a disc drive, even the most beautiful disc won't help. Then, an elaborate box alone will have to be the deciding factor. You buy the premium box in a store, get the download code immediately, and a few extras. Sounds appealing and could appease the various camps.

Most publishers will only make this effort to a limited extent. They want control over the store and the fees. But the boutique model perfectly illustrates what the industry loses when it ignores collectors. Digital licenses are ephemeral. A physical box is permanent.